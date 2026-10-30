AI Stocks Trading March 30 Volatile But Bullish Long Term
Sentiment for stocks in the sector today is volatile, but the long term outlook remains bullish for specific AI stocks and AI stocks in defense.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR ) is currently trading at $140.94, -2.12.
(-1.48%) on a volume of over 16.8 million shares. The 52 week high for this stock is $207.52.
VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is trading down today, currently at $5.89 (-0.62).
(-9.53%). The 52 week high for this stock is $15.80.
VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense and advanced sensing technology company, issues a comprehensive corporate update highlighting its strategy to develop an integrated multi-domain intelligence platform spanning autonomous systems, RF-based sensing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and computational acceleration technologies.
Full News
BigBear Inc. ( NYSE: BBAI ) has a trading range for the day of 3.0500 - 3.1967 on a volume of over 15 million shares. The last news from the company was March 2nd when they announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and issued an investor presentation that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
C3 Inc. ( NYSE: AI ) is one of the stocks in the sector trading up today, currently at 7.82
+0.06 (+0.77%). C3 AI is the enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products, including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications; C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally; and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.VisionWave Holdings is a Featured AI defense stock on Investorideaas CO/VWAV/
VisionWave is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas
CO/VWAV/
Research more defense stocks at Investorideas stock directory
Companies/HomelandDefense/stock_listAbout Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.
Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas Advertise/Follow & Contact
Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites
Facebook: Investorideas Facebook
YouTube: Investorideas YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment