AI Stocks Trading March 30 Volatile But Bullish Long Term

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks reports on trading and news for some of the key AI players for March 30th.

Sentiment for stocks in the sector today is volatile, but the long term outlook remains bullish for specific AI stocks and AI stocks in defense.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR ) is currently trading at $140.94, -2.12.

(-1.48%) on a volume of over 16.8 million shares. The 52 week high for this stock is $207.52.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is trading down today, currently at $5.89 (-0.62).

(-9.53%). The 52 week high for this stock is $15.80.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense and advanced sensing technology company, issues a comprehensive corporate update highlighting its strategy to develop an integrated multi-domain intelligence platform spanning autonomous systems, RF-based sensing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and computational acceleration technologies.

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BigBear Inc. ( NYSE: BBAI ) has a trading range for the day of 3.0500 - 3.1967 on a volume of over 15 million shares. The last news from the company was March 2nd when they announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and issued an investor presentation that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

C3 Inc. ( NYSE: AI ) is one of the stocks in the sector trading up today, currently at 7.82

+0.06 (+0.77%). C3 AI is the enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products, including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications; C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally; and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

VisionWave is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas

CO/VWAV/

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