Tech Stocks At 'Discount' Signal Opportunity

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The Nasdaq 100 Index, which tracks many of the world's largest tech companies, is down around 12% from its record high in October.

More notably, it is now priced at below 21 times forward earnings - a level that places its valuation premium at just 1.7 points above the S&P 500.

This is the narrowest valuation gap between the two indices in eight years.

History teaches us that during earlier periods when the valuation spread between tech and the broader market tightened significantly, the Nasdaq 100 went on to lead equity market gains over subsequent quarters, driven by stronger earnings momentum and capital flows.

Despite the current geopolitical backdrop, underlying fundamentals in the tech sector remain robust.

Many of the largest companies continue to deliver strong cash flows, maintain high margins, and invest aggressively in AI and tech infrastructure, reinforcing their long-term growth trajectories.

The Iran conflict has introduced a layer of complexity. Oil price volatility, supply disruption risks, and shifting expectations around inflation have created cross-asset turbulence. Brent crude has surged sharply, while bond markets have rallied on expectations that longer-term inflation remains contained.

Even so, market leadership patterns are beginning to reassert themselves.

Valuations in parts of the sector have fallen to particularly notable levels.

This divergence is attracting attention across Wall Street, with strategists increasingly identifying Big Tech as a key area of focus within US equities.

The narrowing valuation gap suggests that investors are already beginning to rotate back into the sector, albeit cautiously.

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