(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere. On April 3, 2026, major US exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, are closed in observance of Good Friday. In Canada, the Toronto Stock Exchange is also closed, resulting in no equity trading across North America. Market Status Today

Market Status Region Notes NYSE Closed United States Good Friday holiday closure Nasdaq Closed United States Good Friday holiday closure TSX Closed Canada Good Friday holiday closure US Bond Market Early Close United States Shortened session for Treasuries CME Futures Limited Hours United States Select contracts trading with reduced volume

The closure of US and Canadian equity markets significantly reduces global liquidity, with institutional participation lower than normal. Historically, this environment leads to quieter trading conditions but also increases the chance of sharper moves in thinner markets.

Global Markets Trading While North America Is Closed

While North American exchanges are offline, international markets continue to trade and are reacting to several key drivers.

Region Market Direction Key Drivers Europe Mixed Rate expectations and energy prices Asia Mixed to Slightly Positive Tech demand and regional growth signals Commodities Firm Oil holding elevated levels Currencies Stable Limited volatility due to lower participation

Oil prices remain a major influence on global sentiment, supporting energy stocks and keeping inflation concerns in focus. At the same time, ongoing investment in artificial intelligence and defense technology continues to drive interest in those sectors.

Sector Recent Trend Key Reason Energy Positive Oil price strength and supply concerns Defense and Aerospace Positive Government spending outlook and geopolitical risk AI and Technology Positive Continued capital inflows and growth expectations Financials Mixed Interest rate uncertainty Broad Indices Mixed Inflation concerns and macro uncertainty

Sector Performance Leading Into the Holiday

Leading into the holiday break, several sectors showed resilience despite broader market hesitation. Energy and defense names were among the strongest performers, while technology stocks tied to AI continued to attract attention from both retail and institutional investors.

What This Means for Traders and Investors

With North American markets closed, price discovery shifts temporarily to international markets and futures trading. This often creates a disconnect that resolves when US and Canadian markets reopen.

Key factors to watch going into the next session include movement in oil prices, any shifts in global equity sentiment, and updates tied to inflation or central bank policy expectations.

Historically, post-holiday sessions following Good Friday can open with gaps as markets adjust to developments that occurred during the closure. Traders will be watching closely to see if momentum in energy, defense, and AI-related stocks carries forward into the next trading day.

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