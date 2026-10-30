TACO Or Not? Trump's Hormuz Threat Rattles Markets

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

TACO or not over Hormuz is the question dominating markets right now, but investors are asking the wrong one, says Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

Oil markets are swinging violently as geopolitical tension around the Strait of Hormuz intensifies, with crude briefly surging above $114 a barrel before reversing.

The moves come as US President Donald Trump issues a deadline to Iran to reopen the vital shipping route or face direct strikes on infrastructure, placing one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints under immediate threat.

The president reinforced the urgency in a Truth Social post yesterday, warning Iran it would be“living in Hell” if it failed to comply, alongside threats targeting power plants and bridges, before posting a cryptic“Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” message that has further unsettled markets.

TACO, increasingly referenced across trading desks, stands for“Trump Always Chickens Out,” a shorthand used by some investors to describe a pattern where aggressive rhetoric is followed by de-escalation.

Nigel Green says the fixation on whether“TACO” materialises misses the broader danger building beneath the surface.

Roughly a fifth of global oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most sensitive pressure points in the global economy.

Early trading on Monday captured that tension. Oil spiked sharply before pulling back, with West Texas Intermediate sliding toward $109 and Brent easing to around $108.

The reversal reflects uncertainty rather than relief, with traders reluctant to hold strong positions amid fast-changing political signals.

The concept of TACO, whether interpreted as a temporary cooling-off or a last-minute retreat, does little to resolve the underlying fragility in markets, he argues.

Energy markets were already tight before the latest developments. OPEC+ production discipline, resilient demand, and limited spare capacity mean there is little buffer to absorb shocks.

The consequences extend far beyond oil. A sustained rise in energy costs would feed into inflation, complicating the outlook for interest rates across major economies.

Currency markets are also likely to react sharply. Periods of geopolitical stress typically drive flows into the US dollar while weakening risk-sensitive currencies, tightening global financial conditions.

He adds that the current volatility is being driven less by fundamentals and more by the challenge of interpreting political decision-making in real time.

Attention now turns to the deadline set by President Trump, with markets bracing for clarity or confrontation.

The combination of geopolitical tension, tight supply conditions, and reactive market behaviour has created a highly unstable environment across asset classes.

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