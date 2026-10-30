Trump's 8Pm Hormuz Deadline A Binary Market Risk

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere.

Trump's 8pm (ET) deadline on Hormuz is a major market event, and investors are underestimating the binary risk, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The stark warning from deVere Group's Nigel Green comes as the dollar holds firm, oil trades above $110, and equity markets show only modest moves despite the escalating geopolitical tension tied to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most critical shipping lines in global energy supply.

US President Donald Trump has issued Tehran with a fixed deadline to agree to reopen the Strait or face direct attacks on key infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

Nigel Green says the current market reaction does not reflect the scale or immediacy of the risk.

Brent crude has already moved higher, yet the price action remains relatively contained given the stakes.

Roughly a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and disruption sends prices significantly higher, with knock-on effects across inflation, transport, and global growth expectations.

The deVere chief executive says the current pricing suggests complacency.

Currency markets, meanwhile, are beginning to reflect a more defensive stance. The dollar's resilience signals a shift toward safety, even as equity markets attempt to hold ground.

European equities opened slightly higher and US futures dipped modestly, reinforcing the view that investors are treating the situation as manageable. The CEO argues that such positioning leaves portfolios exposed to sudden repricing.

Iran's response adds another layer of uncertainty. Reports of calls for civilians to form human chains around infrastructure, alongside rejection of US-backed proposals, point to a hardening stance rather than a pathway to rapid agreement.

Such developments should carry more weight in market positioning.

Focus now turns squarely to the deadline itself. Few geopolitical developments offer such a precise timing mechanism, making the next hours unusually significant for global markets.

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