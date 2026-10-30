MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues market commentary on trending AI stocks on social media for today, April 10th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped its Q1 revenue numbers this morning, and they came in ahead of what Wall Street was looking for.

TSMC reported Q1 2026 revenue of NT$1.134 trillion, up 35.1% from the same quarter last year and above the Bloomberg consensus of NT$1.12 trillion. March alone was up 45.2% year-over-year and 30.7% from February, which was the strongest monthly reading of the quarter. TSM shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading following the release.

The number that stands out is March. The Iran war started in late February, right at the beginning of Q1's final stretch. A lot of investors were watching to see whether the conflict and the resulting supply chain anxiety would slow AI chip orders. It didn't. Demand from Apple and Nvidia kept coming through, and price increases TSMC pushed through on its leading-edge nodes were also a meaningful factor in the revenue beat according to analysts.

Today's report is a monthly revenue disclosure only. The full quarterly earnings call with margin data, guidance, and management commentary from CEO C.C. Wei comes on April 16, six days from now. That's when investors will find out how gross margins held up-TSMC had guided for 63% to 65%-and what the company is seeing on demand for the rest of 2026.

For full-year 2026, TSMC previously guided for around 30% revenue growth in U.S. dollar terms. Today's Q1 number came in well above that pace, which sets up the April 16 call as a potential catalyst for upward revisions.

TSMC controls roughly 70% of the global advanced chip foundry market. Every major AI chip-NVIDIA's accelerators, Apple's custom silicon, and AMD's data center GPUs-runs through TSMC's fabs. That concentration is both the company's biggest strength and a recurring geopolitical concern given its location in Taiwan.

To address that, TSMC has committed $165 billion to its Arizona buildout, with plans for up to 12 fabrication plants there. The 2-nanometer process technology launch has also been pulled forward by a year. Capital expenditure for 2026 is budgeted between $52 billion and $56 billion, the majority going toward leading-edge process technologies.

Taiwan recently signed a reciprocal trade agreement with the U.S. that reduces tariffs on Taiwanese goods to 15% and allows equipment to be imported duty-free during construction phases. That gives TSMC some cushion on the cost side as it builds out U.S. capacity, which runs two to three times more expensive than manufacturing in Taiwan.

Today's revenue print clears the first hurdle. The real test is next week when margins, guidance, and management's read on the second half of 2026 come into focus. Analysts will be listening closely for any commentary on how the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz situation are affecting logistics and customer purchasing behavior going forward.

If C.C. Wei sounds as confident as he has in recent quarters, expect the stock to push higher. TSMC has beaten earnings estimates in multiple consecutive quarters and has been one of the more consistent performers in the semiconductor space through a volatile year.

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