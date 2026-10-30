Fuel Cell And AI Partnership - Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Soars On Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including hydrogen and fuel cell stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE ), a global leader in power solutions.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE ) and Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) are both up significantly this morning following news on an energy deal. The biggest gainer, Bloom Energy is currently trading at $207.84 +31.17 (+17.66%) on volume of over 6.8 Million shares. Oracle is trading at 164.05 +8.43 (+5.42%), with a morning high of $169.40.

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company's solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors.

Yesterday Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced an expanded partnership with Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) to support the rapid buildout of its AI and cloud computing infrastructure. Under a master services agreement, Oracle intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of Bloom's fuel cell systems.

As part of this agreement, an initial 1.2 GW of capacity has been contracted, with deployment underway and continuing into next year. Bloom's fuel cells will support Oracle projects in the U.S. and help meet demand for its cutting-edge cloud infrastructure.

The expanded partnership underscores Bloom's capability to provide fast, reliable power suited for AI workloads, which require rapid, load-following support that traditional grids were not designed to deliver. Bloom's systems are built to support higher-density AI workloads more efficiently, with a technology platform aligned to emerging standards such as 800 V DC.

This agreement builds on the companies' existing partnership and reflects a broader shift toward distributed, onsite generation as a critical component of modern digital infrastructure. Bloom's modular fuel cell systems can be deployed far faster than traditional power solutions, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-power and reduce project risk. Last year, Bloom Energy delivered a fully operational fuel cell system to Oracle in just 55 days-more than a month ahead of the anticipated 90-day deployment schedule.

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