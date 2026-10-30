Bitcoin Soars-Crypto Stocks Follow
Bitcoin US (BTC ) is trending and making huge gains this morning, currently trading at 76,009.03 +4,300.75 (+6.00%). The increase is due to a combination of factors and Bitcoin fans feel it is long overdue. A significant short squeeze, easing geopolitical tensions, and renewed institutional buying seem to driving this big push.
The bullish sentiment is also creating gains in some of the well-known stocks.
MARA Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq; MARA ) is trading at $10.77 +0.41 (+3.91%), with a morning high of $11.01.
Riot Platforms, Inc.(Nasdaq: RIOT ) is also up trading at $18.65 +1.27 (+7.34%), with a morning high of $18.91.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: HIVE ) is currently at $2.4050 +0.2350 (+10.83%) on volume of over 4.8 Million shares.
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