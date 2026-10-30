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Bitcoin Soars-Crypto Stocks Follow


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:27

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues a snapshot of morning trading for the sector.

Bitcoin US (BTC ) is trending and making huge gains this morning, currently trading at 76,009.03 +4,300.75 (+6.00%). The increase is due to a combination of factors and Bitcoin fans feel it is long overdue. A significant short squeeze, easing geopolitical tensions, and renewed institutional buying seem to driving this big push.

The bullish sentiment is also creating gains in some of the well-known stocks.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq; MARA ) is trading at $10.77 +0.41 (+3.91%), with a morning high of $11.01.

Riot Platforms, Inc.(Nasdaq: RIOT ) is also up trading at $18.65 +1.27 (+7.34%), with a morning high of $18.91.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: HIVE ) is currently at $2.4050 +0.2350 (+10.83%) on volume of over 4.8 Million shares.

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