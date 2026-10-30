Space Stocks Still Have Investors Buzzing

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including defense and space stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB )

Investor speculation in the sector is still high following the Artemis II mission and SpaceX filing its IPO.

One of investors' favorites, Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB ), is trading up this morning, currently at $73.12 +2.50 (+3.54%) on volume of over 10.7 million shares.

Rocket Lab today introduced a new electric satellite thruster designed for high-volume production to meet the growing demand for reliable satellite propulsion across commercial and national security constellations.

Rocket Lab's in-house designed and manufactured electric propulsion system, named Gauss, features a Hall thruster, a power processing unit, and a propellant management assembly. Recognizing the importance of not only bringing a new high-performance electric propulsion system to market but also making it reliably available at scale, Rocket Lab has already established a high-volume Gauss production line designed to produce more than 200 thrusters per year, ensuring the company can supply thrusters on demand in large quantities. Electric propulsion thrusters have historically proven extremely difficult to produce in high volumes, causing supply chain fragility for national security and commercial constellation operators alike. Rocket Lab has leveraged extensive propulsion experience, as well as the proven ability to manufacture critical satellite subsystems in high volumes, to finally deliver an electric propulsion solution in the rapidly growing quantities needed by the global space industry.

The Gauss thruster is designed to produce a higher specific impulse compared to traditional chemical propulsion systems, enabling it to produce more thrust per unit of propellant and making it more efficient for long-duration missions. Because of this high efficiency, the Gauss thruster will allow spacecraft to carry less propellant while still achieving high performance, making it ideal for prolonged missions, such as deep space exploration and satellite station-keeping within constellations.

In naming the thruster after Carl Friedrich Gauss, Rocket Lab continues a long tradition of naming rocket and spacecraft engines after renowned physicists. The Gauss thruster joins Rocket Lab's existing suite of propulsion systems, including the Electron rocket's Rutherford engine, the Neutron rocket's Archimedes engine, and the Electron Kick Stage's Curie engine.

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