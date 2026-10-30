Space Stock Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT) Rockets On Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) Acquisiton

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including defense and space stocks issues a news and trading alert for Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT )

Globalstar, Inc. is trading at $80.30 +7.41 (+10.17%) with a morning high of $80.78 following news of Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN ) acquiring the company. Amazon is also up this morning, trading at $247.48 +7.59 (+3.16%).

Today Amazon, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN ) and Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT ) announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire Globalstar, enabling Amazon Leo to add direct-to-device (D2D) services to its low Earth orbit satellite network and extend cellular coverage to customers beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. In addition, Amazon and Apple announced an agreement for Amazon Leo to power satellite services for iPhone and Apple Watch 1, including Emergency SOS via satellite. The new capabilities are part of Amazon's long-term vision for space-based connectivity, and Amazon plans to work with mobile network operators (MNOs) and additional partners to deliver on that vision and extend reliable, high-speed connectivity to customers, no matter where they are in the world.

Globalstar is a leading mobile satellite services (MSS) operator, a pioneer in non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellites and D2D technology, and a provider of critical and emergency communications to customers around the world. As part of the agreement, Amazon will acquire Globalstar's existing satellite operations, infrastructure, and assets, including MSS spectrum licenses with global authorizations.

Combining Globalstar's spectrum and established MSS capabilities with the scale, performance, and reach of Amazon Leo will enable Amazon to deliver continuous connectivity for consumer, enterprise, and government customers around the world-whether they're living or working in remote areas or simply moving in and out of traditional cellular networks. Globalstar's existing satellite fleet and its new satellites with expanded capabilities will operate alongside the Amazon Leo broadband system and Amazon's planned direct-to-device satellite system.

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