Quantum Stocks Gain: Ionq (NYSE: IONQ) Trends
The stock is trending this morning, currently trading at 42.04 +6.28 (+17.57%) on a volume of over 51 million shares as of this report. Quantum stocks are gaining today following NVIDIA's
(Nasdaq: NVDA) launch of the NVIDIA Ising AI model, creating gains for the entire quantum sector.
D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS ) is also seeing big gains, trading at $20.11, +3.14 (+18.48%).
Yesterday NVIDIAannounced the world's first family of open-source quantum AI models, NVIDIA Ising, designed to help researchers and enterprises build quantum processors capable of running useful applications.
To achieve useful quantum applications at scale, significant breakthroughs are needed in quantum processor calibration and quantum error correction. AI is key for turning today's quantum processors into large-scale, reliable computers. Open models empower developers to build high-performance AI while maintaining total control over their data and infrastructure.
IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum platform and merchant supplier-delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners, including Amazon Web Services and AstraZeneca, achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.
IonQ just announced that the company will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the financial markets close.
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