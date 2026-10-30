Tech Stocks Drive Record Highs On Wall Street As Easing Tensions Fuel AI-Led Surge

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Tech stocks are powering stock markets to fresh record highs as easing geopolitical tensions are helping“accelerate the next phase of the AI and tech-led bull market.”

This is the bullish analysis from the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group

The move comes as expectations build around a potential de-escalation between the US and Iran, after President Trump said a deal to end the conflict is“very close,” while discussions over a second round of negotiations are under consideration.

That, it would appear, is enough to support stronger positioning in sectors where long-term earnings potential remains dominant.

The scale of the Nasdaq's advance underlines where institutional money is concentrating. Gains are not evenly distributed across the market.

Instead, flows are being directed towards companies most closely aligned with structural growth themes, particularly AI, digital infrastructure, and advanced computing.

This pattern reinforces a central feature of the current market environment: leadership remains firmly rooted in innovation-driven sectors.

A clear divergence between major indices supports this assessment.

Markets have also moved quickly to erase losses linked to the Iran conflict. The S&P 500 has now recovered all ground lost since the start of the war, a development that signals how rapidly sentiment can shift as geopolitical expectations evolve.

Nigel Green says this reversal illustrates both confidence in the direction of diplomatic efforts and the underlying demand for exposure to high-growth sectors.

Momentum in the Nasdaq also reflects sustained interest in AI as a defining theme.

Investment in data centres, semiconductors, and software platforms continues to expand, supported by both corporate spending and broader economic priorities tied to digital transformation.

Improved geopolitical conditions could further reinforce this trend by supporting supply chain stability and encouraging cross-border investment flows, particularly in areas linked to advanced tech infrastructure.

The current rally points to a market that is actively prioritising growth, with tech at the centre of that positioning.

The consistency of gains in the Nasdaq, alongside the speed of the broader market recovery, indicates that investors are acting with a clear strategic focus.

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