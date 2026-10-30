The Deal That Lasted One Day Investorideas

On Friday, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely open." Oil crashed 10%. Stocks hit all-time highs.

Trump posted "THANK YOU!"

By Saturday afternoon, IRGC gunboats were firing on tankers.

By Sunday, the US Navy had shot and seized an Iranian cargo ship.

The fastest TACO cycle yet: 18 hours from euphoria to gunfire.

Today, the channel is back. Oil is up 4-5%. Gold is down 1.08%. Silver is down 2.67%. The dollar is firming. Stocks are falling. The familiar pattern: oil up → inflation sticky → Fed frozen → dollar strong → gold pressured.

The ceasefire expires tomorrow. Perhaps the delusion that I covered previously will expire as well.

The Weekend, Hour by Hour

Friday's Strait reopening lasted less than a day. Here's the sequence.

Friday afternoon: Iran's FM Araghchi declared the Strait "completely open" for commercial vessels, linked to the Lebanon ceasefire. Oil crashed over 10%. Markets surged.

Friday evening: Trump posted that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports "WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT." Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency criticized Araghchi for creating "various ambiguities about the conditions for passage, its details, and its mechanisms." That criticism came from inside Iran's own media ecosystem, which tells you the IRGC was not on board with Araghchi's announcement.

Saturday morning: The IRGC reversed the reopening. They announced the Strait was back under "strict management and control by the armed forces." Their statement called the US blockade "acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade." The condition: Iran won't reopen the Strait until the US lifts its blockade completely.

Saturday: IRGC gunboats fired on two tankers transiting the Strait. The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency confirmed. India summoned Iran's ambassador after two Indian-flagged ships came under fire. Lloyd's List reported that traffic in the Strait came to a halt. Iran then announced it would prioritize vessels that pay tolls, postponing passage for those who don't.

Sunday: The US Navy escalated. USS Spruance fired on the engine room of the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman and seized it. This is the same destroyer that intercepted the vessel from Bandar Abbas earlier in the week. But this time it wasn't a redirect. It was shots fired and a seizure.

Sunday: Trump posted: "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz - A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!" He then threatened to "knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Sunday: Trump also announced that US negotiators would travel to Islamabad for talks on Monday evening. Iran has not confirmed. Iran's state media cited "Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade" as reasons for skepticism. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said there is "no plan for a second round of negotiations with the US."

This is where we stand on Monday morning.

Why Friday's Reopening Failed

In Friday's Gold Trading Alert, I laid out three conditions embedded in Araghchi's statement: the reopening was linked to Lebanon (not the US deal), temporary (until April 22), and on Iran's coordinated route (not free passage). I noted that "the market priced in the headline. The logistics will take longer."

What I underestimated was how quickly the contradiction would surface. The problem was not the conditions in Araghchi's statement. The problem was that Araghchi and the IRGC were not aligned.

Araghchi (the diplomat) wanted to demonstrate good faith and create momentum toward Islamabad Round 2. The IRGC (the military) viewed Trump's continued blockade as a violation that made any reopening a unilateral concession. Tasnim's public criticism of Araghchi was the tell. When Iran's own semi-official media attacks the Foreign Minister's statement within hours, the military has overruled the diplomat.

This internal split is important for what comes next. Araghchi can promise things. The IRGC controls the Strait. Any deal that doesn't have IRGC buy-in will fail the same way Friday's reopening failed.

The Touska Seizure Changes the Dynamic

The US seizing an Iranian cargo ship is a qualitative escalation. Previous blockade enforcement involved redirecting vessels. This involved firing on the engine room and taking custody. That's a different category of action, closer to a wartime boarding than a sanctions enforcement.

Iran will frame this as an act of war during a ceasefire. The IRGC's statement already called the blockade "piracy." Seizing a ship with gunfire gives that framing more weight internationally.

For the ceasefire expiring tomorrow, this seizure makes extension harder, not easier. Iran's negotiators now have to justify returning to talks while the US holds an Iranian ship. Ghalibaf told state media that "progress has been made" but "significant gaps remain." He confirmed Iran will not hand over enriched uranium. That's the same position as Islamabad Round 1.

The Ceasefire Expires Tomorrow

The two-week ceasefire expires on April 22. That's tomorrow.

Trump says US negotiators are traveling to Islamabad tonight. Iran says there are "no plans" for a second round. Both statements could be positioning. Pakistan's mediation infrastructure is still active. But the gap between the two sides has not narrowed since Islamabad Round 1 collapsed on April 12.

The core issues remain:

Nuclear enrichment: Iran refuses to commit to never developing weapons and refuses to hand over enriched uranium. After losing their Supreme Leader to US-Israeli strikes, the incentive to pursue nuclear deterrence has only increased. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said on ABC: "Khamenei Jr. actually wants to develop nuclear weapons."

The Strait: Iran wants sovereign control. The US wants unconditional free passage. Friday showed that even a temporary reopening collapses within hours when the underlying trust deficit isn't addressed.

Reparations: Iran demands full compensation for war damages. 3,300+ dead. The US won't pay.

The blockade: Iran wants it lifted as a precondition. Trump says it stays until the "transaction is 100% complete."

Lebanon: The 10-day ceasefire is holding but fragile. A French UN peacekeeper was killed (Hezbollah blamed). Two Israeli soldiers died. Israel is maintaining an expanded buffer zone. Hezbollah called the ceasefire "an insult" and said "resistance fighters will remain in the field."

If the ceasefire expires without extension, both sides revert to pre-ceasefire postures. Iran closes the Strait fully. The US blockade continues. Strikes could resume. Oil spikes. The channel accelerates.

If the ceasefire is extended (even informally, as a "pause while talks continue"), the current state of limbo persists. The Strait stays partially closed. Oil stays elevated. The channel holds at a slower pace.

Either way, Friday's euphoria is not coming back without a structural breakthrough that addresses the nuclear issue, the blockade, and the Strait simultaneously. Nothing in the weekend's events suggests that breakthrough is close.

The Channel Reasserts

Today's price action tells the story.

Gold price: $4,827, down 1.08%. Silver: down 2.67%. Oil (WTI): up 3.90%. Brent: up 5.00%. Dollar: up 0.19%. S&P: down 0.45%. Copper: down 1.39%.

Oil up, gold down, silver down harder, dollar firming, stocks weakening. The channel is transmitting the weekend's Strait closure and Touska seizure through the familiar pipeline. Silver's 2.67% drop (outperforming gold's decline by 2.5x on the downside, just as it outperformed by 3x on Friday's upside) confirms it's trading as the high-beta industrial metal, amplifying moves in both directions.

Brent outperforming WTI by over 100 basis points is the Middle East supply premium reasserting, the same signal we saw on April 16 before Friday's reversal.

Just as the situation in the Middle East reversed its course, so did the price of gold. The precious metal moved back below its mid-Feb low, below the early-April high, and below the 50% Fibonacci retracement. This is yet another failure of gold to rally above it.

The technical situation remains exactly as it was – the past month is just a correction, and this correction appears to have run out of steam.

Friday's Scorecard

In Friday's Gold Trading Alert, I outlined four things to watch over the weekend. All four resolved:

First: whether commercial tankers would transit Hormuz freely. They tried. IRGC gunboats fired on them. Traffic halted. The reopening was political, not operational.

Second: whether the Islamabad Round 2 would be announced. Trump says yes (Monday night). Iran says no plans. Unresolved but leaning negative.

Third: whether the Lebanon ceasefire would hold. Holding, but a French peacekeeper is dead, and Hezbollah called it "an insult." Fragile.

Fourth: whether Iran would test the US blockade. Iran sent the Touska. The US Navy shot it and seized it.

Friday's closing line: "Overall, it looks like peak optimism is here. And I don't think the reality will match it for long." Peak optimism lasted 18 hours.

The outlook remains intact.

Thank you for reading today's article – the free version of today's Gold Trading Alert. Subscribers receive the full analysis with charts, technical levels, and trading positions daily. Gold Trading Alerts are available directly and through the Diamond Package.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Przemyslaw K. Radomski, CFA

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