Markets Shrug Off War, Pushing Record Highs: Lessons For Investors?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Stock markets are looking past the US-Iran war, and you should too in order to grow and preserve your investments, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, urging investors to see beyond the headlines dominating the geopolitical narrative.

The bullish analysis from deVere Group's

Yesterday, Wall Street pushed further into uncharted territory. The S&P 500 closed at a fresh all-time high, rising around 1%, while the Nasdaq jumped roughly 1.6% to set another record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added more than 300 points. Strength was not confined to the US.

Europe's STOXX 600 climbed to its highest level in months, Germany's DAX hovered near record territory, and France's CAC 40 advanced firmly.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan's Nikkei 225 remained close to multi-decade highs, while India's benchmark indices continued their upward trajectory, reflecting sustained global risk appetite.

Tesla reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, supported by expanding investment into AI compute, battery materials, and autonomous systems, including robotaxi development.

The shift in global capital flows is becoming increasingly evident. Taiwan's stock market has overtaken the UK in total market capitalisation, reaching approximately $4.1 trillion, underpinned by semiconductor dominance.

The UK market, by contrast, continues to trade around levels seen more than a decade ago, reflecting its lower exposure to high-growth sectors.

Foreign inflows into Taiwanese equities have accelerated sharply in recent weeks, putting the market on track for one of its strongest months on record.

Across Asia and other growth regions, sustained inflows contrast with more muted interest in legacy-heavy indices.

Risks linked to the Middle East remain material. Oil price volatility tied to disruption risks in the Strait of Hormuz has the potential to feed into inflation and influence monetary policy decisions. Global supply chains also remain exposed to any sustained restrictions in key shipping routes.

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