Visionwave (Nasdaq: VWAV) Accelerates AI-Powered Defense Strategy With Xclibre Acquisition, Foresight Investment, And Initial Commercial Order

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is trading at $5.62-$5.89 following a corporate update today.

AI Defense stock VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a rapidly evolving AI-driven defense and multi-domain sensing technology company, announced significant progress, including its first commercial homeland security revenue, the completed acquisition of high-value xClibreTM AI video intelligence IP, and a major proposed strategic investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX).

These moves strengthen the company's integrated sensing architecture combining RF detection, computer vision, AI analytics, and autonomous platforms. Since its last update in late March 2026,

VisionWave has transitioned from technology demonstrations to initial revenue generation, filed a key patent on AI-assisted multi-modal fire control, bolstered its board, and continued building a comprehensive intelligence platform designed to deliver faster, more accurate detection-to-decision capabilities across defense and public safety applications.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company building an integrated multi-domain intelligence platform spanning autonomous systems, RF-based sensing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, visual perception, and computational acceleration technologies. Since the company's last corporate update on March 30, 2026, VisionWave has continued to advance its platform through certain strategic transactions, initial new commercial revenue bookings, expanded capabilities, and enhanced corporate governance.

Full News

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the xClibre acquisition, anticipated strategic benefits of adding a visual perception layer to the Company's RF sensing platforms, technology integration plans, proof-of-concept evaluation and its expected outcomes, potential commercialization pathways, Nasdaq Shareholder Approval for the Contingent Shares, and the Company's strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully complete the proof-of-concept evaluation and achieve satisfactory results; the receipt of Nasdaq Shareholder Approval for the issuance of the Contingent Shares; integration risks following the acquisition of the xClibre IP; technical and development challenges in integrating the visual perception layer with the Company's existing RF sensing platforms; market acceptance of the combined technologies; regulatory requirements and data sovereignty issues; changes in market conditions affecting the defense and security sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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