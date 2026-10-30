Bank Of England Missing The Bigger Picture On Stock Markets

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks, issues market commentary from deVere Group. The Bank of England is missing the bigger picture when it says global stock markets are set to fall, believes the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organisations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group

The warning comes as global equity markets continue to show resilience.

In the UK, the FTSE 100 remains close to record highs, trading around the 8,000 level in recent sessions, supported by strong performances in energy, financials and multinational earnings exposure.

Despite global uncertainty, the index has held firm, reflecting the strength of corporate balance sheets and overseas revenue streams.

In the US, markets have experienced some near-term volatility following a strong run, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq easing modestly in recent sessions.

Yet the broader picture remains robust. More than 80% of companies reporting in the current earnings season have beaten expectations, underlining continued corporate resilience even in a higher-rate environment.

AI and tech remain the dominant forces behind current market dynamics. Companies across semiconductors, cloud computing, data centres, automation and enterprise software are seeing sustained demand driven by artificial intelligence adoption.

Capital expenditure across the sector is accelerating, with major global firms committing significant resources to expand capacity and capability.

Corporate earnings continue to reinforce this trend. Companies with credible AI exposure, strong margins and clear growth trajectories are outperforming, attracting capital and driving index-level gains.

This concentration has contributed to elevated valuations, but it also reflects where earnings growth is being generated.

He also agrees with the Bank of England that risks are real.

However, Nigel Green says these risks reinforce the importance of disciplined investment rather than broad market caution.

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