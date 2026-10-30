AI Stocks On The Move April 27Th Investorideas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues a trading snapshot for stock trading up in this morning's session.

AI tech leader NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA ) is trading up at $209.58

+1.32 (+0.63%) on a volume of over 61 million shares as of this report.

NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA )recently reported on their blog” AI agents have revolutionized developer workflows, and their next frontier is knowledge work: processing information, solving complex problems, coming up with new ideas and driving innovation.

Codex, OpenAI's agentic coding application, is enabling this new frontier. It's now powered by GPT-5.5, OpenAI's latest frontier model, which runs on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems.

Over 10,000 NVIDIANs-across engineering, product, legal, marketing, finance, sales, HR, operations, and developer programs-are already using GPT-5.5-powered Codex to achieve, in their words,“mind-blowing” and“life-changing” results.

NVIDIA engineers have had access to GPT-5.5 through the Codex app for a few weeks, and the gains are measurable. Served on GB200 NVL72, which is capable of delivering 35x lower cost per million tokens and 50x higher token output per second per megawatt compared with prior-generation systems - economics that make frontier-model inference viable at enterprise scale.”

C3, Inc. (NYSE: AI ) is trading at $8.78 +0.14 (+1.62%) with a morning high of $8.91.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU ) is trading at $519.26 +22.54 (+4.54%)

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is trading at $6.23 +0.36 (+6.20%) with a morning high of $6.84. VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is technology company developing AI-driven, advanced RF-based sensing, autonomy, computer vision, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea. With offices and R&D operations in the U.S., Israel, the United Kingdom, and France, VisionWave is positioned to serve global defense and commercial markets.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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