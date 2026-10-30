Rare Earth Stocks Momentum Continues

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks issues a news and trading alert for rare earth stocks for April 27th.

Stocks in the sector have been soaring following last week's $2.8 billion acquisition along with the growing emphasis on developing secure, China-independent supply chains in response to strong demand and geopolitical factors.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR ) is trading at $23.06 +1.19 (+5.44%) on volume of over 10 Million shares. Last week USA Rare Earth, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Serra Verde Group, owner of the Pela Ema rare earth mine and processing plant in Goiás, Brazil. The transaction consideration consists of $300 million in cash and 126.849 million shares of newly issued USAR common stock, which at USAR's closing share price of $19.95 as of Friday, April 17, 2026, implies an equity value of c.$2.8 billion for Serra Verde. The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA ), focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earth alloys used in permanent magnets, makes the TSX top gainers list today. The stock is currently trading at $5.05 +0.62 (+14.00%).

Aclara Resources announced in mid-April the filing and results of the feasibility study (the "FS") of the company's flagship asset, the Carina Project ("Carina" or the "Project") based on mineral reserves.

The FS, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report & Feasibility Study on the Carina Project, Goiás, Brazil" with an effective date of March 20, 2026, was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Hatch Consultoria em Projetos Ltda. ("Hatch") with contributions from L&M Geociencias SpA, Promet 101 Consulting Pty Ltd, Abelco Consulting SpA, LOM Consultoria em Mineração Ltda ("LOMC"), ERM Consultants Canada Ltd., and Argus Media Ltd. ("Argus Media").

The terms "Mineral Resource," "Inferred Mineral Resource," "Indicated Mineral Resource," "Measured Mineral Resource," "Mineral Reserve," "Probable Mineral Reserve," and "Proven Mineral Reserve" referenced in this news release have the meanings given to them in NI 43-101 by reference to the "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" (2019) of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

The FS has been filed and can be found under the company's profile on SEDAR+ () and on Aclara's website ().

Aclara's COO, Hugh Broadhurst, commented:

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