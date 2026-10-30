MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The Federal Reserve is going to keep US interest rates unchanged today-and in doing so, will confirm how little control it currently has over the forces shaping the global economy, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The analysis from deVere Group's

Brent crude is trading around $111 a barrel, after briefly pushing toward $120. Energy prices at these levels are feeding directly into inflation expectations, complicating any path toward rate cuts.

At the same time, global oil demand remains near record levels at more than 102 million barrels per day. Supply risks tied to tensions involving Iran and potential disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global oil flows, are keeping markets tightly balanced.

The Federal Reserve's benchmark rate, currently in the 3.50%–3.75% range, remains firmly restrictive. Borrowing costs across the economy are still elevated, with US 30-year mortgage rates near 6.5% and corporate financing conditions significantly tighter than in the pre-tightening cycle.

Markets are expected to take the decision in stride, with the focus shifting rapidly to forward guidance. Current pricing still suggests the possibility of cuts later in 2026, but that outlook is increasingly sensitive to inflation dynamics, particularly energy.

Currency markets reflect this tension. The US dollar remains supported by yield differentials and relative economic resilience, while equity markets face a more uneven outlook as higher input costs and sustained borrowing pressures weigh on earnings expectations.

The deVere chief executive concludes:“Of course, the US central bank remains important, but it's no longer in full control of the narrative.

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411