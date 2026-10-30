Fuel Cell Leader Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) Rockets Higher On Massive 130% Revenue Jump

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including hydrogen and fuel cell stocks issues a news and trading alert for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), a global leader in power solutions.

The stock makes the NYSE top percentage gainer list today on first-quarter record results. Bloom is trading at $282.81 +56.44 (+24.93%) on a volume of over 11.5 million shares. The stock has a 52-week range of 16.05 - 290.47 (this morning's high).

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE ) empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company's solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors.

Yesterday Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue of $751.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 130.4% compared to $326.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. Product revenue of $653.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 208.4% compared to $211.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Gross margin of 30.0% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross margin of 31.5% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2.8 percentage points year-over-year. Service gross margin of 13.3% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.0 percentage points compared to 1.3% in the first quarter of 2025. Service non-GAAP gross margin of 18.0% in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 13.2 percentage points compared to 4.8% in the first quarter of 2025. Operating income of $72.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $91.3 million year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income of $129.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $116.5 million year-over-year. Generated $73.6 million cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $184.3 million year-over-year. KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Energy, said,“We at Bloom are ushering in the era of digital power for the digital age. Bloom is rapidly becoming the standard and“go-to choice” for on-site power.” Simon Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of Bloom Energy, added,“Bloom is a generational company with differentiated technology, a compelling strategy, and a mission-driven team focused on disciplined execution. I'm excited to help scale the business and support Bloom's next phase of growth.”

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