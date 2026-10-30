Max Power (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Retains Top Calgary Energy Consultants To Advance Lawson Natural Hydrogen Project

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a top rated investor news site for breaking mining stock news issues news for MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX: OTC: MAXXF: FRANKFURT: 89N).

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits, plus an additional 5.7 million acres under application, covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary.

MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX: OTC: MAXXF: FRANKFURT: 89N) announced that it has retained GLJ Ltd., a premier Calgary-based energy consulting group, to advance the commercial evaluation of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, following recent 3D seismic results that materially expand the interpreted scale of the project.

MAX Power continues to review robust results from the 3D seismic survey that highlight the potential for multiple producing wells within the 28 sq. km Lawson Complex (refer to the April 21, 2026 news release ), part of the broader 475 km Genesis Trend where dozens of additional prospects have been identified, including Lawson Southwest, approximately 12 km from the original discovery. As a global leader in subsurface resource assessment and reservoir engineering, GLJ's expertise will focus on modeling and estimation of the resource potential and near-term commercial development prospects of the broader Lawson Complex. GLJ's expertise will also help optimize the upcoming expanded drill program at Lawson, where commercial deposits of both Natural Hydrogen and Helium will be targeted.

By engaging GLJ Ltd., MAX Power has ensured that Canada's first-ever Natural Hydrogen subsurface system is independently evaluated to the highest industry standards.

GLJ will also assist MAX Power in the development of MAXX LEMI, the company's proprietary AI-empowered Large Earth Model Integration Platform with potential global application. MAXX LEMI combines seismic data, drilling results, structural interpretation, and legacy subsurface datasets into a unique targeting system for the discovery of Natural Hydrogen deposits.

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