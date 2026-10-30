Bitcoin Hits Resistance - Bulls Are Running Out Of Easy Road

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Bitcoin Price Analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Not every setup makes it into the free section, but when the market does something interesting enough...

it's worth bringing it out here too.

Two days ago, inside the premium side, we broke down Bitcoin right as the price was pushing into a key resistance zone, and the first signs of weakness started to show up.

Today, we're coming back to that structure because what's happening here... could be the beginning of a much bigger move.

Have a nice read!

Market Context

After an impressive recovery phase, Bitcoin has finally reached the point where upside momentum is no longer enough on its own. The rally carried price into a major long-term resistance cluster, and instead of acceleration, we got hesitation, consolidation, and now the first signs of technical weakness, which makes the next support test especially important.



Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Looking at the daily chart, we see that the recent upward move pushed Bitcoin straight into a key resistance zone built around:

the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline that started back in October, and the major February bearish gap at 77183-83842.

That is not a random area - it is the kind of zone where rallies either prove themselves... or stall.

And so far, Bitcoin is doing the latter.

Yes, bulls previously managed to break above the upper boundary of the red declining channel, which initially improved the technical picture, but once price reached this heavy resistance cluster, upside momentum began to fade, and the market slipped into consolidation.

Now we have another layer added to the equation - daily indicators have already flipped into sell signals, giving bears a fresh technical argument.

Today's session extended yesterday's decline, and when that move is viewed together with:

the major resistance overhead, the weakening momentum, and the active sell signals,

The message becomes fairly clear... the lower boundary of the current consolidation at 75343 is now the market's next major test. And possibly sooner rather than later.

Why does that level matter so much?

Because if bulls fail to defend it, bears gain two very valuable confirmations at once - a downside break from the current consolidation and an invalidation of the earlier breakout above the upper line of the red declining channel.

That would be a serious technical blow to buyers.

In the very short term, it would open the path toward at least 71331, where the minimum measured downside target comes into play, but realistically, the consequences could be larger.

A visible bulls' failure to defend such an important support would likely shift sentiment more aggressively, and if indicators remain bearish, the market could start looking toward the lower boundary of the green rising channel (currently near 68225).

That is why the behavior around 75343 deserves very close attention - because today's daily close may very well tell us who controls the next major swing.



Key Levels to Watch:

Supports: 75343 / 71331 / 68225

Resistances: 77183-83842 / 38.2% Fibonacci zone



Today's Takeaway

Bitcoin

Bullish scenario: as long as buyers defend 75343 and stabilize above the lower boundary of consolidation, the broader recovery structure remains intact, and another attempt higher stays possible.

Bearish scenario: failure to hold 75343 would confirm both a downside break from consolidation and an invalidation of the earlier channel breakout, opening the path toward 71331 and potentially 68225.

Key takeaway: the rally has reached the point where momentum alone is no longer enough - now bulls need to prove they can defend structure.

Final Thought: breaking resistance is hard, holding gains after that breakout is even harder and that is exactly the phase Bitcoin is entering now: the market is no longer asking whether bulls can push higher... it's asking whether they're strong enough not to give the move back.

Stay patient, wait for the close, and trade what you see.

Anna

P.S. Inside today's Premium Lab Note you'll find a complete breakdown of the U.S. dollar, gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium with clear scenarios and the exact levels that matter. Because right now, it's not about having an opinion.

It's about knowing where the market proves you right... or wrong.

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