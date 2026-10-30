Prediction Market Stocks: Robinhood, Coinbase & High Roller (NYSE: ROLR) Chase $1 Trillion Market

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gaming and crypto stocks, issues a snapshot on the rapidly growing predictive market and the key players in the sector, featuring High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR ). High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta.

The rapidly growing prediction markets are expected to surge from $51 billion in 2025 to over $240 billion by the end of 2026, driven by retail interest in political, sports, and event forecasting. Investment firm Bernstein says that by 2030 market volumes will jump to $1 trillion.

Stocks in the sector making headlines include Robinhood Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD ), Coinbase Global Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN ), DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG ), and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR ), but new players are entering this lucrative market.

Prediction market growth is playing a key role in earnings for these stocks. On April 28th Robinhood Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: HOOD )announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, which ended March 31, 2026.

Everyone is paying attention to this explosive opportunity, even politicians just reported that

Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market,just announced that it selected Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, to help deploy a first-of-its-kind on-chain solution to monitor trading activity and enforce its Market Integrity Rules across its DeFi platform.

Polymarket's international platform operates entirely on-chain-every trade, position, and settlement is recorded on a public blockchain. That activity is transparent and traceable by design and can be harnessed to set a new public standard for market integrity in prediction markets and beyond.

Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR ) is building momentum on its recently announced entry into the Prediction Market, announcing yesterday that it has taken another step in establishing ROLR as its consumer-facing brand for prediction market products, including through the acquisition of ROLR, which is expected to serve as the primary digital destination for the company's planned platform.

The ROLR brand is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the company's prediction markets initiative, providing a distinctive and memorable identity as the platform develops. The company believes the close connection between its public market presence and consumer platform branding will help reinforce recognition and familiarity with the ROLR name over time.

The branding initiative builds on High Roller's previously announced strategic entry into US prediction markets through its partnership with Crypto | Derivatives North America, a regulated exchange and clearinghouse. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to launch a regulated event-based prediction markets product in the United States, with ROLR expected to serve as the consumer brand supporting that initiative.

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On April 29th they announced increased investment in applied artificial intelligence capabilities in support of the company's planned US prediction markets launch. As part of this initiative, High Roller has created the new position of Head of Applied AI and appointed Nicholis Muller to the role. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Seth Young, Muller will lead the company's applied AI initiatives across compliance automation, product personalization, customer engagement, and internal development workflows.

High Roller's planned US prediction markets launch is being structured in partnership with Crypto Derivatives North America under a regulated introducing broker and designated contract market framework. The company believes the combination of a regulated market structure, established consumer gaming expertise, and AI-supported operational infrastructure positions High Roller to pursue a differentiated go-to-market strategy in the emerging US prediction markets sector.

Muller brings direct experience applying AI in operational, product, and customer-facing environments. His mandate includes the integration of AI-driven capabilities across High Roller's compliance infrastructure, consumer experience, customer lifecycle management, and product development processes, which are functional areas where the Company believes systematic application of artificial intelligence can create durable operational and competitive advantages.

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Additionally, they announced they engaged a Big 4 consultancy (the“Advisor”) to serve as the Company's advisor in connection with obtaining the regulatory licenses required to launch its planned US prediction markets product in partnership with Crypto. The advisor has more than 250,000 employees globally and provides management consulting, risk consulting, and transaction services to improve performance and drive growth.

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Another new player announced news yesterday. Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI )announced that Gemini Olympus, LLC (Olympus), an affiliate, received a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This license allows Olympus to act as a clearinghouse for regulated derivatives trading, including prediction markets.

This approval follows the CFTC's December 2025 designation of its affiliated entity, Gemini Titan, LLC, as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), which enabled the launch of its predictions marketplace in the same month.

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