SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOBR) Soars On AI Green Energy Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable and water stock issues, news, and trading commentary for SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOBR ).

The stock makes the Nasdaq's top percentage gainers list on going green. SOBR is trading at 1.0500 +0.5040 (+94.01%) on a volume of over 192 million as of this report. The stock had a morning high of $1.26.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOBR), the leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, and Clean World Ventures, Inc., have entered into a definitive agreement for a proposed business combination (the "Proposed Transaction") of SOBRsafe's alcohol monitoring and detection technology business, SOBRsafe, with CWV, which, once closed, will go forward as and operate under the name Clean World Ventures, Inc. Clean World Ventures, Inc. (CWV), formerly Clean Water Ventures, Inc., is a zero-carbon green energy technology manufacturing company backed by real-time AI manufacturing and Cybersecure SCADA. CWV designs and manufactures advanced distributed green hydrogen and clean electricity generation systems. CWV's technology enables onsite, independent distributed power production to support AI/data centers, critical materials mining, heavy industries, industrial manufacturing operations, transportation, and other commercial applications. CWV is currently engaged in active discussions with hyperscale data center operators seeking scalable, on-site clean energy solutions to meet the growing demands of AI-driven workloads.

The Proposed Transaction is intended to establish differentiated proprietary energy systems that are highly configurable, fully self-sustaining, and entirely carbon-free. By utilizing wastewater and scrap aluminum as feedstock, the company eliminates any carbon legacy while transforming waste into clean, reliable energy. These systems are designed to be deployed directly where energy is consumed, significantly reducing dependence on centralized power grids and increasing energy resilience.

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, CWV would own approximately 98% of the public combined company. The intent is for the SOBRsafe and CWV businesses to continue to operate independently upon consummation of the proposed transaction, and SOBRsafe plans to continue evaluating opportunities to monetize the value of its alcohol monitoring and detection technology business.

Clean World Ventures is positioned to be at the forefront of next-generation distributed processes of green energy production via its modular hydrothermal and electrochemical platform, designed to deliver scalable, on-site 24/7 power; green hydrogen production; and clean water for data centers, critical materials mining, transportation, agriculture, desalination and wastewater plants, and industrial manufacturing, as well as municipalities and governments.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to the completion of customary due diligence, execution of final binding documents, customary regulatory and shareholder approvals, and satisfaction of closing conditions, which includes pre-close third-party financing committed to SOBRsafe of approximately $5.5 million, of which $2.0 million will be used by the SOBRsafe operating company upon closing the transaction.

At the effective time, the board is expected to consist of a number of members determined by CWV, all of whom will be designated by CWV, and the executive officers of the company will consist of officers determined by CWV.

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