MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The reported plot to oust Prime Minister Keir Starmer, combined with the risk of a brutal Labour showing in Thursday's local elections, has put gilt markets on high alert-still deeply scarred by the Liz Truss mini-Budget crisis and acutely sensitive to any hint of political or fiscal instability, warns the CEO of a global financial advisory giant.

The warning from deVere Group's

The UK enters this political flashpoint with little margin for error. Public debt remains close to 100% of GDP, borrowing continues at elevated levels, and gilt issuance is expected to exceed £250 billion this fiscal year.

Growth remains fragile, leaving the fiscal outlook highly sensitive to even small shifts in policy or confidence.

Attention is likely to centre on the long end of the curve, where maturities between 10 and 30 years are most exposed to concerns about supply and long-term fiscal sustainability.

During the 2022 turmoil, 30-year gilt yields briefly surged above 5%, triggering severe stress in liability-driven investment strategies used by pension funds. The rapid repricing forced the Bank of England to step in with emergency gilt purchases to prevent a broader financial stability crisis.

Sterling remains tightly linked to this dynamic. Any erosion of confidence tied to leadership uncertainty or fiscal loosening would likely weaken the currency, feeding into imported inflation and reinforcing pressure on bond yields.

Reports that Labour backbenchers are preparing an open letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, drawing comparisons with the internal campaign that led to Sir Tony Blair's departure in 2006, add another layer of uncertainty at a critical moment.

The deVere CEO concludes:

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