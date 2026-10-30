Why Did Americas Gold And Silver (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) Gain Over 17%?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including mining stocks, issues commentary for Americas Gold and Silver (TSX: USA ) (NYSE American: USAS ), as the stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer list for Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock closed at 6.49 +0.95 (+17.15%) on a volume of over 10 million shares on the NYSE and closed at $8.87 +1.32 (+17.48%) on the TSX.

There was no press release from the company Wednesday, but as gold and silver both realized gains, investors focused on recent news.

Q1 2026 Earnings Notice: The company announced on May 1 that it will release its first-quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on May 14, 2026. Major

Exploration Discovery: On April 30, the company identified six new high-grade veins at the Galena Complex. This "43L-TJ Vein Complex" discovery includes significant silver, copper, and antimony grades.

Record Production: In mid-April, Americas Gold and Silver reported record quarterly silver production of 787,000 ounces, a key factor in its 2026 growth target of ~30%.

Americas Gold and Silver (TSX: USA ) (NYSE American: USAS ) is a rapidly growing North American mining company producing silver, copper, lead, and antimony from high-grade operations in the U.S. and Mexico. In December 2024, Americas acquired 100% ownership of the Galena Complex (Idaho) in a transaction with Eric Sprott, former 40% Galena owner, becoming Americas' largest shareholder. This transaction consolidated Galena as a cornerstone U.S. silver asset and the nation's largest antimony mine. In December 2025, Americas acquired the fully permitted, past-producing Crescent Silver Mine (9 miles from Galena) with the world's 3rd highest-grade silver resource, creating significant potential future synergies through shared infrastructure and processing. In February 2026, Americas formed a 51/49 joint venture with US Antimony to build a new antimony processing hub at Galena, creating a U.S. "mine-to-finished product" antimony solution. America also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. America is fully funded to aggressively grow production at the Galena Complex and Crescent and in Mexico with an aim to be a leading North American silver producer and a key source of U.S.-produced antimony.

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