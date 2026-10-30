Will The Recent Gains In Crypto Stocks Continue?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including crypto stocks issues commentary for stocks in the sector as Bitcoin (BTC ) climbs to over $81,000.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: HIVE ) (TSXV: HIVE) closed at 2.9400 +0.1000(+3.52%) May 6th on the Nasdaq on a volume of over 15 million shares. The stock has seen strong upward movement, with a 32.43% gain reported in the last 5 days.

MARA Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) closed Wednesday at $13.03 +0.87 (+7.15%), The stock has had an amazing one-month gain of over 40%.

On May 4th, MARA announced it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. April 30, 2026: Announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Long Ridge Energy & Power facility, enhancing their digital infrastructure strategy. March 26, 2026: Announced a $1.0 billion repurchase of convertible notes due 2030 and 2031, funded in part by selling 15,133 Bitcoin.

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Riot Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT ) closed Wednesday at $23.70 +3.33 (+16.36%) on a volume of over 37 million shares.

Terrestrial Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: IMSR), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology, and Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), an industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announced a collaboration to develop a best-in-class pairing of future data centers with co-located advanced nuclear plants. As partners, Riot and Terrestrial Energy will consider project opportunities at multiple candidate sites, including existing Riot facilities in Texas and Kentucky, while jointly evaluating additional sites.

The two partners will collaborate on the customization of IMSR plants to be integrated with Riot-developed and operated data centers. This partnership combines Terrestrial Energy's nuclear plant design and licensing expertise with Riot's expertise in data center design, development, and operations. Riot Platforms' veteran data center development team has extensive experience developing and delivering hyperscale data centers, with collective experience spanning design, engineering, construction, operations, marketing, and leasing. Terrestrial Energy and Riot will evaluate scaling optimized configurations of IMSR plant power supply and data center operations at candidate sites utilizing Riot's completed data center basis of design optimized for large-scale hyperscale tenants.

Terrestrial Energy's IMSR plant is uniquely suited for data center operation. Its non-nuclear energy conversion systems, housed in the plant's Thermal and Electric Facility, are remote and isolated from regulated nuclear systems, providing a competitive advantage in the small modular reactor (SMR) sector. This design enables hybrid energy configurations, including the use of natural gas or other fuel sources to meet site-specific customer needs, support early operations, and enhance system resilience during project buildout.

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