MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues UK market commentary from deVere Group.

UK bonds, or gilts, are trading stable-for now-but the market is one ugly set of results for Labour in Thursday's local elections across England, Wales, and Scotland, away from another potentially brutal sell-off, warns the CEO of a global financial advisory giant.

Nigel Green of deVere Group's

The benchmark 10-year gilt yield pushed above 5% this week before easing modestly on Thursday, while 30-year borrowing costs remain near the highest levels seen since the pension-fund crisis triggered by the Truss government in 2022. Sterling has also come under renewed pressure as traders assess Britain's fiscal trajectory against deepening political uncertainty.

Reports that Labour MPs are preparing moves against Starmer after what could be devastating local election losses have intensified concerns across financial markets that Britain is heading into another period of instability at precisely the wrong moment.

Labor is expected to suffer major losses across councils in England, while Reform UK and the Greens continue gaining momentum and dissatisfaction with the government grows over taxes, living costs, and economic stagnation.

Nigel Green says markets are now questioning whether Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be able to maintain credibility if pressure inside Labour intensifies after the results.

The UK enters the elections with public debt close to 100% of GDP, weak productivity, anemic growth, and borrowing costs that have climbed sharply over the past year.

Britain is also expected to issue more than £250 billion in gilts this fiscal year alone, forcing markets to absorb a huge wave of debt supply at a time confidence is already fragile.

The deVere Group CEO says the comparison with the Truss disaster is unavoidable.

The Truss government's unfunded tax-cutting plans detonated UK assets in 2022, sending 30-year gilt yields above 5%, hammering pension funds and forcing the Bank of England into emergency intervention to stop a wider financial crisis.

The chief executive says investors remain highly sensitive to any suggestion Britain could drift back toward reckless policymaking.

Sterling is also tightly tied to the political backdrop, with currency traders increasingly focused on whether Labour can maintain authority over spending and borrowing as economic conditions worsen.

He warns that markets no longer automatically grant Britain the benefit of the doubt.

Nigel Green says the next 48 hours could prove critical for market sentiment if election losses trigger open fractures inside Labour or further questions over Starmer's leadership.

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas-Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Why partner with Investor Ideas? Discover our powerful news, PR, social media, and podcast solutions for crypto stocks at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Why should companies choose Investor Ideas for digital advertising and guest posts?

/Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow Investorideas and the Exploring Mining Podcast on YouTube:

Investors stay ahead by signing up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community.

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy