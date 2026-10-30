Silver Tops $82, Igniting Sharp Gains In Silver Stocks

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues commentary for silver stocks as spot silver trades over $82.

A lower US dollar, easing geopolitical tensions and an ongoing supply issues have pushed silver prices again and silver stocks are running in today's trading session.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR ) makes the TSX top percentage gainer, currently trading at 15.25 +2.57, gaining over 20% on the TSX.

Endeavour Silver announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, May 7 at 10:00am PT/1:00pm EDT; details are provided further in this news release. All dollar amounts are in US dollars ($).

Higher Production Fuels Quarterly Growth: Consolidated production of 1,875,375 ounces (“oz”) Silver and 11,740 oz Gold for 3.3 million oz silver equivalent (“AgEq”)(1). Production was 78% higher than the same period in 2025. Record Ounces Sold with Record Realized Prices: $209.7 million from the sale of 1,642,220 oz of silver and 10,942 oz of gold at average realized prices of $85.95 per oz silver and $5,035 per oz gold as well as from sales of base metals. Revenue is 230% higher than in the same period in 2025. Strong Mine Operating Cash Flow: $114.6 million in mine operating cash flow before taxes(2), 419% higher than the same period in 2025. Steady Operating Costs: Cash costs(2) of $22.54 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs(2) of $37.03 per oz, net of by-product credits compared to $19.05 and $41.19, respectively, in Q4 2025. Strong Cash Position: $231.8 million in cash as of March 31, 2026. Higher Production Capacity: Plant expansion at Kolpa has been completed with throughput expected to be in line with guidance for the remainder of 2026.

Q1 2026 Highlights

Bolañitos Sale Finalized: On January 15, 2026, the Company completed the sale of the Bolañitos silver and gold mine (see news release from January 15, 2026 here) and made a gain on the sale of $35.6 million. The Bolañitos results for the first 15 days of 2026 are included in the Company's financial results.

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