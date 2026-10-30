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B2gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) Surges On Strong First Quarter


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:26

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues commentary for gold stock B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) following first quarter news.

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainers list as gold moves today and investors absorb the company's record results.

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainers list, currently trading at $7.10, up $1.02, gaining 16.75%.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) announced its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2026. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2026 First Quarter Highlights
    Gold production of 237,763 ounces: Total gold production in the first quarter of 2026 was 237,763 ounces. All operations exceeded expected production in the first quarter.
    Consolidated cash operating costs of $1,005 per gold ounce produced: Consolidated cash operating costs (see“Non-IFRS Measures”) were $1,005 per gold ounce produced ($846 per gold ounce sold) during the first quarter of 2026. Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the first quarter of 2026 were better than expected, mainly as a result of higher-than-expected gold production.
    Consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,964 per gold ounce sold: Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see“Non-IFRS Measures”) were $1,964 per gold ounce sold during the first quarter of 2026. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the first quarter of 2026 were better than expected as a result of lower-than-anticipated production costs, higher-than-planned gold ounces sold, and lower-than-expected sustaining capital expenditures.
    Attributable net income of $0.15 per share; adjusted attributable net income of $0.19 per

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