AI Stock Rackspace (RXT) Jumps After AMD Deal And Earnings Win
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list today following first-quarter results and news of a deal with AMD.
The stock is currently trading at $4.26, up over 88% on a volume of over 156 million shares.
Rackspace and AMD today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a framework for a multiyear strategic partnership to create an enterprise AI cloud purpose-built for regulated enterprises and sovereign workloads where security, governance, and accountability are non-negotiable.
The AMD collaboration is intended to position Rackspace to complete its curated enterprise AI stack and introduce four integrated capabilities. Together, these capabilities are designed to form a complete, integrated stack from bare-metal compute and developer-ready inference tooling through a fully operated inference runtime with defined SLAs to a governed enterprise AI cloud. The aim is to give enterprises a single operator accountable for every layer, calibrated to the sovereignty, performance, and compliance requirements of each workload.First Quarter 2026 Results
- Revenue was $678 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2% on a reported basis and 1% on a constant currency (1) basis compared to revenue of $665 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Private Cloud revenue was $235 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis compared to revenue of $250 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Public Cloud revenue was $443 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis compared to revenue of $416 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Loss from operations was $(18) million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to loss from operations of $(38) million in the first quarter of 2025.
Net income was $8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $(72) million in the first quarter of 2025.
Net earnings per diluted share was $0.03 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.31) in the first quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP operating profit was $31 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 20% compared to $26 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.06) in both the first quarter of 2026 and 2025.
Capital expenditures were $35 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Full News:
Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas
/TSS/stock_list
Sign up for free trading and stock news alerts at Investorideas
/Resources/NewsletterAbout Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas
Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: Private_Policy
Mining stocks-Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and ticker tag services at Investorideas
/Investors/Services
Advertising agencies-Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas /Advertise/
Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites
Follow us on Facebookfacebook/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTubeyoutube/c/Investorideas
Contact Investorideas
800 665 0411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment