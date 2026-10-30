AI Stock Rackspace (RXT) Jumps After AMD Deal And Earnings Win

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a global enterprise AI infrastructure and solutions provider.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list today following first-quarter results and news of a deal with AMD.

The stock is currently trading at $4.26, up over 88% on a volume of over 156 million shares.

Rackspace and AMD today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a framework for a multiyear strategic partnership to create an enterprise AI cloud purpose-built for regulated enterprises and sovereign workloads where security, governance, and accountability are non-negotiable.

The AMD collaboration is intended to position Rackspace to complete its curated enterprise AI stack and introduce four integrated capabilities. Together, these capabilities are designed to form a complete, integrated stack from bare-metal compute and developer-ready inference tooling through a fully operated inference runtime with defined SLAs to a governed enterprise AI cloud. The aim is to give enterprises a single operator accountable for every layer, calibrated to the sovereignty, performance, and compliance requirements of each workload.

Revenue was $678 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 2% on a reported basis and 1% on a constant currency (1) basis compared to revenue of $665 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Private Cloud revenue was $235 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis compared to revenue of $250 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Public Cloud revenue was $443 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis compared to revenue of $416 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations was $(18) million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to loss from operations of $(38) million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income was $8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $(72) million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net earnings per diluted share was $0.03 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.31) in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $31 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 20% compared to $26 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP loss per share was $(0.06) in both the first quarter of 2026 and 2025.

Capital expenditures were $35 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $27 million in the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Results

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