(NASDAQ:RKLB) Soars: $200M Q1 Revenue, $2.2B Backlog, Anduril Hypersonic Win Drive Sharp Stock Rally

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including space stocks, issues, news, and trading for Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB ).

The stock is trading at $97.60 +19.02, gaining over 24% on a volume of over 35 million shares as of this report.

Financials: Revenue jumped 63.5% YoY to record $200.3M (beat estimates); Q2 guidance $225M–$240M. Backlog & Contracts: Record $2.2B backlog; signed more launches in Q1 than all of 2025, including major multi-flight Neutron & Electron order Defense Wins: Strong government/defense momentum with $30M Anduril HASTE award and growing Space Force/national security work Acquisition: Bought Motiv Space Systems, adding in-house space robotics and precision mechanisms.

Factors driving today's gains:

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads, and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security, and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense, and national security missions, including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus.

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