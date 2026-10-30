Silver Stock Apollo (TSX.V: APGO) Unveils Exceptional Silver-Gold-Barite Assays At Calico
|Sample ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Gold (g/t)
|Silver (g/t)
|Barite (%)
|Lead (%)
|Zinc (%)
|Area
|J423516
|508257
|3870297
|785
|na
|12.50
|76.12
|0.00
|0.00
|Langtry
|J423568
|508360
|3870376
|773
|na
|37.00
|27.78
|0.01
|0.00
|Langtry
|J423572
|508265
|3870305
|785
|na
|76.70
|22.77
|0.01
|0.00
|Langtry
|J423741
|514256
|3867572
|785
|0.00
|78.50
|1.27
|0.00
|0.01
|Mule
|J423689
|513923
|3867752
|795
|0.00
|221.00
|0.33
|0.00
|0.02
|Mule
|J423690
|513923
|3867751
|795
|0.00
|1,280.00
|0.12
|0.00
|0.03
|Mule
|J423532
|510096
|3868597
|777
|0.01
|46.00
|35.68
|0.06
|0.01
|Waterloo
|J423588
|510474
|3868190
|769
|0.00
|139.00
|21.24
|0.05
|0.34
|Waterloo
|J423534
|510113
|3868578
|782
|0.00
|80.70
|4.66
|0.03
|0.21
|Waterloo
|J423538
|510469
|3868173
|758
|0.00
|149.00
|2.12
|0.24
|0.27
|Waterloo
|J423625
|511521
|3867444
|748
|0.17
|6.89
|0.09
|0.31
|27.60
|Waterloo
|J423617
|511491
|3867386
|728
|0.21
|3.34
|0.09
|0.00
|15.50
|Waterloo
|J423624
|511508
|3867462
|754
|0.19
|2.23
|0.07
|0.06
|18.40
|Waterloo
|J423590
|511272
|3867667
|778
|1.30
|9.53
|0.12
|0.43
|0.07
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423623
|511498
|3867519
|771
|3.70
|14.80
|0.05
|1.88
|0.26
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423544
|511524
|3867418
|735
|4.85
|12.20
|0.05
|0.71
|0.22
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423597
|511311
|3867500
|736
|1.87
|10.05
|0.04
|0.17
|0.03
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423738
|511307
|3867482
|731
|2.61
|17.55
|0.03
|0.49
|0.09
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423543
|511524
|3867418
|735
|3.59
|18.50
|0.02
|0.97
|0.07
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423618
|511492
|3867385
|728
|0.06
|0.42
|0.02
|0.00
|30.00
|Waterloo, Burcham
|J423622
|511440
|3867540
|777
|0.52
|7.60
|0.02
|0.50
|0.23
|Waterloo, Burcham
Notes: Samples > 75 g/t Ag, > 1 g/t Au, > 25% BaSO4, >15% Zn and > 0.50% Pb are presented in the table above.
1surface sampling, by their nature, are selective samples and may not necessarily indicate true underlying mineralization
Sampling Procedures and Quality Assurance
Rock and soil sampling was conducted by Palliser Exploration of North Vancouver, BC, in accordance with standard industry practice. Channel, interval and chip, and grab samples were collected from outcrop and subcrop exposures, with sample intervals recorded in the field and unique identification numbers assigned. All samples were photographed, securely stored in Barstow, California, and shipped to ALS Reno for preparation and gold analysis. Prepared pulps were subsequently shipped to ALS Global-Laboratory in Vancouver (“ALS Vancouver”), British Columbia, for multi-element analysis.
Sample preparation at ALS Reno followed the Prep-31 protocol, including crushing to better than 70% passing a 2 mm screen and pulverizing to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Multi-element analysis for 48 elements was completed using ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61). Over-range copper, lead and zinc values were reanalyzed using a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Gold analysis was completed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23), with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) applied to over-limit samples. Gold fire assays were completed at ALS Reno, with all other analyses conducted at ALS Vancouver.
The Company's Qualified Person (“QP”) is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed are sufficient and reliable. The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., Apollo's Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a QP as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent of the Company.About Calico Project
The Calico Project is a large silver project located in San Bernardino County, California, approximately 9 miles northeast of the city of Barstow, in a region known as the historic Calico Silver Mining District. The Project is comprised of 525 mineral claims (2 unpatented mill site claims, 474 unpatented lode mining claims, 29 fee lands claims and 20 patented lode mining claims) in three separate properties (Langtry, Waterloo and Mule) totaling 8,419 acres. The majority of the mineral resources are located on private land with vested mining rights. The Mule Property is an exploration-stage exploration target with no current mineral resources defined.
Apollo Silver's Calico Project hosts one of the largest undeveloped primary silver resources in the United States. The 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate for Calico contains 125 million ounces of silver in the Measured and Indicated category within 55 million tonnes grading 71 g/t silver, and 58 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category within 25 million tonnes grading 71 g/t silver.1
In addition, the Project contains significant critical mineral resources in barite and zinc, alongside its substantial silver resource, positioning Calico as a source of multiple minerals considered important to domestic supply chains. The deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 2.7 million tonnes of barite and 354 million pounds of zinc within 36 million tonnes grading 7.4% barite and 0.45% zinc, and an Inferred Resource of 0.65 million tonnes of barite and 258 million pounds of zinc within 17 million tonnes grading 3.9% barite and 0.71% zinc.1About Apollo Silver Corp.
Apollo Silver is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver project in the US. The Calico Silver Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (“CRD”) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo Silver is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.
Please visit for further information.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Ross McElroy
President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Email:...
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding“Forward-Looking” Information
This news release includes“forward-looking statements” and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated advancement of the Calico Project; the completion and results of metallurgical, geotechnical and exploration programs; the interpretation of geophysical survey results; the identification of new exploration targets; and the timing and potential completion of a preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) and subsequent pre-feasibility study (“PFS”), including the Company's ability to obtain required permits and commence planned drilling programs. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”,“potential”,“target”,“budget” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates; interest and exchange rates; competition; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; capital expenditures; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
1For more information, please see the news release dated September 4 and October 16, 2025, and the N.I. 43-101 Technical Report titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Calico Silver Project, San Bernardino County, California, USA,” dated October 16, 2025 (with an effective date of June 30, 2025). Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve.
Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V: APGO ) (OTCQB: APGOF) (Frankfurt: 6ZF0) is a featured mining stock on Investorideas
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