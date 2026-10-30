Byron Allen Takes Majority Control Of Buzzfeed (BZFD) With $120M Investment - Stock Rockets To Nasdaq Top Gainer

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for BuzzFeed, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD ).

BuzzFeed makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer today following news and is currently trading at $1.6095 +0.8796 (+120.51%) on volume of over 106 Million shares. The stock has a day's high of $1.80.

BuzzFeed announced the Company has entered into a transaction agreement with Allen Family Digital, LLC, an affiliate of Byron Allen's family office, under which BuzzFeed, Inc. will accept a majority investment from Allen Family Digital, LLC. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti will be succeeded by Byron Allen, who will assume the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer upon closing, and Peretti will transition to a newly created role as President of BuzzFeed AI.

Under the terms of the agreement, Allen Family Digital will acquire 40 million shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. at a price of $3.00 per share for a total purchase price of $120 million. Upon closing, Allen Family Digital will own approximately 52% of the Company's outstanding shares. The purchase price will be funded with $20 million in cash at closing and a $100 million promissory note due five years from closing, accruing interest at 5% annually.

The transaction is currently expected to close by the end of May 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Jonah Peretti co-founded BuzzFeed in 2006 and has served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer since its founding. Under his leadership, BuzzFeed became one of the defining digital media brands of a generation, pioneering social distribution, viral content, and AI-assisted publishing. In his new role as President of BuzzFeed AI, Peretti will bring his strategic focus to applied AI research, product innovation, and the development of new technology-driven media formats.

Byron Allen is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group which he founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Allen owns 13 ABC-CBS-NBC network affiliate broadcast television stations in 11 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 275 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS, LOCAL NOW and THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP. Allen owns a two-hour nightly comedy block on CBS Network and also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making him one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations, cable networks, and digital platforms.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

BuzzFeed delivered Q1 2026 revenues of $31.6 million, declining 12.4% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Advertising revenue declined 19.8% year-over-year to $17.1 million. Content revenue increased 69.1% year-over-year to $7.5 million. Commerce and other revenue declined 32.0% year-over-year to $6.9 million.

Net loss was $15.1 million, compared to a net loss of $12.5 million in Q1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 1was negative $7.8 million for Q1 2026, compared to negative $5.9 million in Q1 2025.

In Q1 2026, audience Time Spent 2with our content totaled 60.6 million hours, reflecting an approximately 10.7% decline compared to Q1 2025, consistent with traffic headwinds and broader platform distribution dynamics.

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