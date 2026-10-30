Mining Stock Targa Exploration (CSE: TEX) Continues Gains Up 16.67%

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks reports on Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF).

The stock is building on yesterday's gains, currently trading at $1.0500 +0.1500 (+16.67%) on volume of over 138,000 shares as of this report.

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) is a Canadian exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties with headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's focus is on early-stage projects in premier mining jurisdictions with strong potential for making Tier 1 grass roots precious metals discoveries. Targa's principal asset is its Opinaca gold project in Quebec where wide-spread gold mineralization was recently discovered during a maiden drill campaign in 2025. The Company has also recently acquired options to earn up to 80% equity interests in the Venidero and El Zanjon gold-silver projects in Santa Cruz, Argentina and is actively drilling at El Zanjon.

Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF) recently announced the appointment of Ryan Weston as the new Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Mr. Weston has previously held senior leadership roles with Noront Resources, Carlisle Goldfields, and was most recently the Vice President of Exploration at Wyloo Canada.

Ryan Weston brings 25 years of global experience in base and precious metals exploration to the Company, including 3 years in Peru exploring for early-stage epithermal gold and porphyry copper deposits. He played key roles in the successful sale of Carlisle Goldfields to Alamos Gold in 2016, and of Noront Resources to Wyloo in 2022. Most recently, he served as Vice President Exploration with Wyloo Canada, where he led exploration initiatives in Ontario's Ring of Fire region. Ryan is a registered Professional Geologist in Ontario and holds an MBA from Queen's University, an M.Sc. from Laurentian University, and a B.Sc. from the University of Toronto.

Full News

/CO/TEX/news/2026/05251-targa-appoints-ryan-weston-vp-exploration

Research mining stocks at Investorideas with our free mining stocks directory

/Gold_Stocks/Stocks_List



About Investorideas - Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: paid news dissemination on behalf of Targa Exploration Corp. (CSE: TEX | FRA: V6Y | OTCQB: TRGEF). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:/About/Private_Policy

Research more Mining stocks at the Investorideasfree stock directory