Bringing Sexy Back - Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSXY) Shares Rise On Revenue Beat

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including retail and fashion stocks issues a news and trading alert for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSXY ).

The stock makes the NYSE top percentage gainer list today on news. Currently trading at $78.22 +23.92 (+44.05%) with a morning high of $81.25.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSXY) is a specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, apparel, sport and swim as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and PINK, that strive to inspire confidence, spark joy and celebrate sexy. Additionally, Adore Me, our digital intimates brand, serves women across budgets and lifestyles. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,420 retail stores in approximately 70 countries.

Victoria's Secret today reported financial results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2026.

Net Sales Increased 15% to $1.560 Billion, Exceeding Guidance Operating Income Increased to $76 Million; Adjusted Operating Income of $80 Million Exceeds Guidance VS&Co Raises Full Year 2026 Net Sales Guidance to $7.030-$7.130 Billion and Adjusted Operating Income Guidance to $550-$580 Million

The Company reported net sales of $1.560 billion for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 15% compared to net sales of $1.353 billion for the first quarter of 2025 and above the previously communicated guidance range of $1.490 billion to $1.525 billion. Total comparable sales for the first quarter of 2026 increased 13%. The Company reported operating income for the first quarter of 2026 of $76 million compared to operating income of $20 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net income was $48 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net loss of $2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. Excluding the impact of the adjusted items described at the conclusion of this press release, adjusted operating income for the first quarter of 2026 was $80 million, which was significantly above the previously communicated guidance range of $32 million to $42 million. This result compares to last year's first quarter adjusted operating income of $32 million. Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $51 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, which was significantly above the previously communicated guidance range of $0.20 to $0.30 per diluted share. This result compares to last year's first quarter adjusted net income of $7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

SummaryFirst Quarter 2026 Results

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