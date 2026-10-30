Rainmaker NVIDIA Has Another AI Infrastructure Stock (NASDAQ:NVTS) Soar On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS ), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast(TM) gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC(TM) silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors.

The stock is trending, making significant gains following its headline news - Navitas Collaborates with NVIDIA MGX(TM) Ecosystem to Accelerate 800 VDC AI Infrastructure.

The stock is trading at $30.98 +5.12 (+19.80%) on volume of 64 Million as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $33.47.

Navitas reported it participated in NVIDIA's Partner Ceremony held on May 29th, 2026, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The event brought together key ecosystem partners supporting the NVIDIA AI Factory MGX(TM) platform, highlighting industry collaboration to accelerate the development of next-generation AI data centers powered by emerging 800 VDC rack architectures.

Navitas' 800 V-to-6 V DC-DC power delivery board (PDB) is being shown at NVIDIA's AI Factory MGX(TM) Ecosystem Showcase at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, June 2nd-June 5th. Powered by Navitas GaNFast technology, the PDB eliminates the need for a traditional 48 V intermediate bus converter (IBC) stage within the compute server trays, maximizing system efficiency, reliability, and valuable real estate.

The PDB features 16 GaNFast FETs rated at 650 V, 11 mOhms, in the latest DFN8??8 dual-cooled package, aiming 97.5% peak efficiency, operating at 1 MHz switching frequency, and enabling a power density of 2100 W/in??. Approximately 20% thinner than a mobile phone, its ultra-low profile allows for extremely close integration with the GPU board, maximizing transient performance and enhancing power distribution efficiency.

Navitas provides a comprehensive portfolio of wide-bandgap (WBG) power technologies that form the foundation of next-generation AI factory infrastructure. Its GeneSiC silicon carbide (SiC) solutions enable efficient power delivery from the grid to the AI compute rack, supporting critical applications such as solid-state transformers (SSTs) with ultra-high-voltage 2300 V and 3300 V SiC power modules, and high-power three-phase power supply units (PSUs), powered by the latest Generation 5 technology 1200 V SiC MOSFETs. Together, these technologies help AI data centers achieve higher efficiency, greater power density, and enhanced system reliability at scale.

Navitas' GaNFast(TM) technology delivers high-frequency, high-efficiency DC-DC power conversion required to support the rapidly growing power demands of AI GPUs. Leveraging the superior switching performance of GaN, Navitas solutions enable MHz-frequency operation, higher power density, and faster transient response, allowing power to be delivered more efficiently from the rack level directly to the GPU.

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