Asia's Massive Tech Rout Marks First Real Macro Shock Of The AI Era

The warning comes as South Korea's Kospi plunged as much as 8% on Monday, with AI-linked giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix leading the declines.

In Japan, SoftBank sank 7.5%, while Tokyo Electron and Advantest fell 6.7% and 5% respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's leading contract chipmaker, also came under pressure as selling spread rapidly through Asia's AI supply chain.

The rout followed a sharp decline in US semiconductor stocks after Broadcom reported quarterly revenue that missed market expectations.

The subsequent sell-off wiped an estimated $1.8 trillion from S&P 500 market capitalization and sent shockwaves through markets that have become increasingly reliant on AI-related companies for growth and performance.

Just weeks ago, many of the same companies were at the centre of one of the most powerful rallies in recent market history.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix had surged to record valuations on the back of AI optimism, helping transform South Korea into one of the world's best-performing major equity markets.

Nigel Green argues that the reaction reveals a profound shift in financial markets.

The deVere CEO says many investors continue to think about AI as a sectoral theme when its influence now extends much further.

South Korea provides one of the clearest examples. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix now account for an extraordinary share of the Kospi's market capitalization, meaning shifts in sentiment toward AI can have a disproportionate impact on the wider market. Taiwan faces a similar dynamic through TSMC's dominant position within the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Markets have become extraordinarily sensitive to developments within a relatively small number of AI-linked companies.

The deVere chief executive stresses that he remains firmly bullish on the long-term outlook for artificial intelligence.

Businesses continue to accelerate AI investment, governments are expanding digital infrastructure programmes and demand for advanced computing power remains robust.

But he warns that investors should prepare for further episodes of volatility.

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