Spacex, Openai, Anthropic Ipos Are NOT The Same AI Trade

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Investors are treating the IPOs of OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX as part of the same AI boom. They shouldn't.

This is the warning from the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, as OpenAI filed confidentially for a US initial public offering, days after rival Anthropic took the same step, and as investor demand for SpaceX's blockbuster listing reportedly runs at roughly double the shares on offer.

It comes following a remarkable week on Wall Street that signals a new phase in the artificial intelligence race.

OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX are all seeking access to public capital markets as competition intensifies and the cost of building the future rises sharply.

It's reported that OpenAI could seek a valuation of up to $1 trillion, while Anthropic's latest funding round valued it at $965 billion, and SpaceX is targeting a record-breaking valuation of around $1.75 trillion.

The ChatGPT creator reported more than 900 million weekly active users earlier this year and around 50 million consumer subscribers.

Revenue has accelerated dramatically, yet the company has also indicated profitability is unlikely before the end of the decade as it continues investing heavily in infrastructure and model development.

By contrast, he believes Anthropic may offer investors a different proposition.

Anthropic's latest funding round valued the company at $965 billion, up sharply from earlier valuations, and it has become one of the leading providers of AI systems to large organisations.

SpaceX, meanwhile, occupies an entirely different category.

The Elon Musk-led company is aiming to raise approximately $86 billion in what would be the largest IPO in history, with reported demand already exceeding supply by around two-to-one.

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