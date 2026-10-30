Global Data Center Power Consumption To Rise Threefold By 2030

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including tech stocks reports on global data center power consumption and AI-driven infrastructure growth.

Data centers are rapidly becoming mission-critical digital infrastructure, evolving from back-end IT sites into strategic platforms for cloud, connectivity, and data-driven services. Growth is being driven by cloud and hybrid adoption, surging data traffic, and demand for secure, resilient environments, boosting colocation and hyperscale builds while AI is supercharging expansion with high-density graphics processing unit (GPU) workloads. Against this backdrop, data center power consumption is projected to triple, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2024 to 2030, according toGlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData's latest report, "Powering Data Centers Market Report: Power Consumption, Capacity, PUE and Project Pipeline Analysis and Country Ranking Forecast to 2030," reveals that the US and China remained the largest markets, accounting for 38% and 24.2%, respectively, of the global data center power consumption in 2024 due to their concentration of hyperscale and colocation capacity and strong digital and AI ecosystems. This balance is expected to shift by 2030, with China projected to surpass the US, reaching about 30.1% and rising further to 33.6%.

Rehaan Shiledar,Power Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

Installed data center capacity across the rest of the world is projected to hold steady at approximately 31% from 2024 through 2030. The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) is expected to outpace other geographies, supported by accelerating digitalization, cloud adoption, and sustained infrastructure investment. Markets including India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have sizeable project pipelines, with developments spanning the full lifecycle from planning and permitting through construction and commissioning.

The US is positioned to dominate both hyperscale and colocation deployment. Its development pipeline is estimated at 78.2% of hyperscalers and 21.5% of colocation data centers. The UK presents a contrasting profile: the pipeline skews more heavily toward colocation than self-built hyperscale facilities, with approximately 61.2% of colocation projects versus about 38.8% of hyperscalers. The hyperscale segment will be anchored by Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud, often called the "Big Three", along with Meta, as the leading forces.

Government policies are fundamentally transforming the global data center market by prioritizing data localization, sustainability, and digital infrastructure investment. Key initiatives include mandatory data sovereignty laws and infrastructure incentives. For instance, the US issued an Executive Order on accelerating federal permitting of data center, intended to facilitate financial support for large-scale data centers in July 2025. In February 2022, China introduced a national strategy that pushes for building more data centers in western regions, where land, power and renewables are available in abundance. The Indian government is offering tax incentives and policy support to attract investment, encouraging faster expansion of data centers.

For more information

To gain access to our latest press releases:GlobalData Media Centre

Analysts available for comment. Please contact the GlobalData Press Office:

Email: ...

Asia-Pacific: +91 40 6616 6809

For expert analysis on developments in your industry, please connect with us on:GlobalData |LinkedIn |X

Notes to Editors

Quotes provided by Rehaan Aleem Shiledar, Power Analyst at GlobalData Plc (LSE:DATA) Information based on GlobalData's report "Powering Data Centers Market Report: Power Consumption, Capacity, PUE and Project Pipeline Analysis and Country Ranking Forecast to 2030," which provides an industry insight on how the power sector is experiencing huge growth in data centers.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc (LSE: DATA) operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what is coming, move faster, and lead with confidence. Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world's largest industries, providing tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.

Research tech stocks at Investorideas's free stock directory

/TSS/stock_list



About Investorideas-Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Why partner with Investor Ideas? Discover our powerful news, PR, social media, and podcast solutions for tech stocks at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Why should companies choose Investor Ideas for digital advertising and guest posts?

/Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow Investorideas and the Exploring Mining Podcast on YouTube:

Investors stay ahead by signing up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community.

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy