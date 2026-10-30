SPCX And Peace Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) Market Analysis article from Monica Kingsley.

SPCX IPO is behind us, and the first day didn't go all too bad (certainly better than feared given the current profitability and valuations). S&P 500 with especially Nasdaq had an opening bell bout of weakness followed by decent stabilization and recoveryas called for clients.

Part of the move can be assigned to peace - memorandum expectations - so where does it leave us given that it started looking already Saturday nothing would happen? It would not be derailed it would not send oil spiking - check out the coming dollar chart, and how it's driven by rising yields alongside rising inflation prospects.

Keep enjoying thelively Twitter feed with my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to extras on mydaily Youtube channel (turn notifications on) and of courseTelegram thatalways delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there) - but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of Twitter, Telegram and Youtube - benefit and find out whyI'm for years the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 more of them, with commentaries.

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Monica Kingsley

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All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

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