MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including tech stocks issues a market update as Fox agrees to buy Roku in a deal worth about $22 billion.

Fox agreed to acquire Roku for $160.00 per share in cash and Fox Class A stock, valuing Roku at about $22 billion in enterprise value. FOXA fell $12.11 to $53.74 as investors marked down the acquirer on deal day. ROKU traded at $140.56, still below the $160.00 agreed consideration.

Key takeawaysThe deal

Fox (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) and Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU) said they entered a definitive agreement under which Fox will acquire Roku for $160.00 per share in a mix of cash and Fox Class A stock, valuing Roku at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value. In the latest available quote feed, FOXA traded at $53.74, down $12.11 from the prior close, while ROKU traded at $140.56, still below the agreed consideration.

A double-digit drop in the acquirer on announcement day signals the market thinks Fox is paying up for streaming distribution rather than buying a bargain.

Fox stock fell because the market is marking down the acquirer. FOXA dropped $12.11 to $53.74 in the latest quote feed, the typical reaction when investors judge a deal price full and weigh the cost and integration risk of a large cash-and-stock purchase.

The deal is signed but not yet closed. Fox and Roku announced a definitive agreement, and ROKU traded at $140.56 - below the $160.00 consideration - reflecting the time and approvals still required before completion.

Fox's move landed in the same risk-on session that lifted thebroad market, and it was not the morning's only billion-dollar deal - Nuvei also agreed tobuy Payoneer.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

Related coverage:Technology Stocks Directory.

ROKU stock chart by TradingView

Research tech stocks at Investorideas's free stock directory

/TSS/stock_list



About Investorideas-Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Why partner with Investor Ideas? Discover our powerful news, PR, social media, and podcast solutions for tech stocks at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Why should companies choose Investor Ideas for digital advertising and guest posts?

/Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow Investorideas and the Exploring Mining Podcast on YouTube:

Investors stay ahead by signing up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community.

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy