Bitmine Says ETH Holdings Reached 5.62 Million Tokens And Total Crypto-Plus-Cash Hit $10.4 Billion

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including crypto stocks issues a market update as Bitmine reports ETH holdings of 5.62 million tokens and a $10.4 billion crypto-and-cash balance sheet.

Bitmine said its ETH holdings reached 5.62 million tokens. Bitmine said its total crypto and cash holdings were $10.4 billion. BMNR rose $1.05 to $17.16, about 6.5%, on the update.

Key takeawaysThe update

Bitmine (NYSE: BMNR) said its ETH holdings had reached 5.62 million tokens and that its total crypto and total cash holdings were $10.4 billion. The latest available quote feed showed BMNR at $17.16, up $1.05 from the prior close, a gain of about 6.5% on heavy volume.

A $10.4 billion crypto-and-cash balance sheet turns Bitmine into a leveraged Ethereum proxy, a structure that amplifies the stock in both directions as ETH moves.

BMNR rose because the stock tracks its Ethereum holdings. It gained $1.05 to $17.16, about 6.5%, after the treasury update and amid a broader risk-on session, reflecting the equity's tight link to the value of its ETH.

A crypto-treasury company is one whose shares trade as a proxy for its digital-asset holdings. Bitmine holds a large balance of Ethereum on its balance sheet, so the listed stock rises and falls with the token, often with added volatility in both directions.

Bitmine's update rode the same risk-on tape that lifted equities andpressured oil this morning.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

Related coverage:Crypto, Bitcoin and Blockchain Stocks Directory.

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