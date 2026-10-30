Oil May Start Flowing This Week, The Market Fallout Could Last For Months

Even if the Strait of Hormuz opens on Friday as Trump says following a peace deal, normal levels of transit will take months to resume, meaning the war will hang over inflation, monetary policy and asset prices.

The pact, which Trump said was "all signed" on Monday, will extend a ceasefire for another 60 days.

The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20 million barrels of oil and petroleum products every day, equivalent to roughly one-fifth of global consumption. It's also a critical route for around a fifth of the world's LNG trade.

Even if the waterway formally reopens this week, industry executives have warned it could take weeks or months before confidence returns and normal traffic volumes resume.

The deVere CEO believes markets may be underestimating two separate risks.

The first is that a reopening does not immediately restore normal energy flows.

The second is that the ceasefire itself remains fragile.

Brent crude surged during the conflict as traders assessed the possibility of a prolonged disruption to one of the world's most important energy corridors.

While prices have retreated from their highs on news of a deal, Nigel Green argues the inflationary consequences may prove more persistent than investors expect.

The timing is particularly important because investors have increasingly positioned for lower interest rates during the second half of the year.

A prolonged period of elevated energy costs, naturally, complicates those expectations.

The consequences extend well beyond oil.

Europe and much of Asia remain heavily dependent on Gulf energy exports. Higher shipping costs and higher insurance costs could affect everything from industrial production to consumer spending.

Nigel Green notes that market leadership could also shift if energy prices remain higher for longer.

Energy producers have already benefited from the disruption, while sectors heavily exposed to fuel and transportation costs face a more difficult backdrop.

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