Defense Tech Deal - Visionwave (Nasdaq: VWAV) Gains On Data Center News
The stock is trading up mid-day, currently at $5.55 +0.68 (+13.86%) following news pre-market today.
VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) entered into a term sheet with Lucky Whale Production Limited to establish a jointly-held company for the proposed development, ownership and operation of a Tier IV data center campus in Beth Shemesh (Jerusalem district), Israel. The transaction would give VisionWave an effective look-through interest of 51% in the land, the building permit and the data center project, on an all-share basis with no cash component valued at approximately US$40,000,000.
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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas
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