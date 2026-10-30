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Defense Tech Deal - Visionwave (Nasdaq: VWAV) Gains On Data Center News


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:23

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news and trading for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ).

The stock is trading up mid-day, currently at $5.55 +0.68 (+13.86%) following news pre-market today.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) entered into a term sheet with Lucky Whale Production Limited to establish a jointly-held company for the proposed development, ownership and operation of a Tier IV data center campus in Beth Shemesh (Jerusalem district), Israel. The transaction would give VisionWave an effective look-through interest of 51% in the land, the building permit and the data center project, on an all-share basis with no cash component valued at approximately US$40,000,000.

FULL NEWS
/CO/VWAV/news/2026/06161-visionwave-tier-iv-data-center-deal

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas

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