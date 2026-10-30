MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ).

Bitcoin staged an oversold rebound this week, easing extreme market panic as multiple indicators signaled a firm price floor. Spot Bitcoin ETF net outflows continued to taper, while the Coinbase premium gap steadily recovered from negative territory. Digital asset fundamentals further support this floor, with mainstream ASIC mining breakeven costs concentrated between $30,000 and $50,000. This stabilization of industry production costs mirrors classic bottoming signals observed in previous crypto cycles.

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On the trading side, institutional capital is aggressively buying the dip against prevailing trends. Bitfire Group's over-the-counter (OTC) weekly trading volume surged over eightfold month-on-month, while active platform users doubled, driving both core metrics to historic highs. This expansion underscores a sharp rise in block-trading activity and robust counter-cyclical demand for OTC fiat inflows. On-chain data monitored by Bitfire Research also reveals concentrated accumulation near the $60,000 threshold by public companies and long-dormant "whale" entities. These movements validate Bitfire Research's market commentaries since mid-May that a high-value entry window has reopened, marking a structural transition from panic selling to long-term holding.

Looking ahead, fresh liquidity injections and macroeconomic policy shifts will act as the primary catalysts for the next upward leg. SpaceX's high-profile IPO has revitalized broader market sentiment, unlocking a massive wave of capital previously frozen in subscription accounts. As this liquidity seeks undervalued assets, significant capital is anticipated to rotate into Bitcoin. On the regulatory front, Kevin Warsh's debut address at the upcoming FOMC meeting will be critical in shaping near-term monetary policy expectations, while the potential passage of the CLARITY Act by late July could substantially bolster institutional confidence. Backed by shifting capital flows and clear regulatory catalysts, Bitfire Research remains highly bullish on the market's forward trajectory.

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Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.