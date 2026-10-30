Semiconductor AI Medical Tech Stock Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) Soars On Update On Full Body Ultrasound Scanner

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY ), a pioneer and leader in semiconductor-based ultrasound devices, programmable cloud software and AI.

Another medical tech stock makes the NYSE top percentage gainer list, Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY ). The stock is currently trading at $7.61 +1.90 (+33.19%) on volume of over 16 Million shares. Butterfly had a morning high of $8.01, a 52 week high for the stock. The average trading volume for the stock is 4,917,988 shares.

This move follows another medical tech stock yesterday IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM ), that made the top gainers list on Nasdaq following news.

Medical tech is advancing and according to Precedence Research, the global medical devices market size will grow from USD 678.88 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 1,209.42 billion by 2035, with an expected CAGR of 5.94% from 2026 to 2035.

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Butterfly Network today provided commentary following Midjourney's public announcement of Midjourney Medical and The Midjourney Scanner: a full-body tomographic imaging machine.

The current scanner prototype incorporates 40 Butterfly Ultrasound-on-Chip(TM) imaging modules per system, licensed under a co-development agreement between the two companies. Future generations are expected to utilize substantially more imaging modules, reflecting the platform's planned evolution and scalability. Additional details regarding the platform and Midjourney's long-term objectives are available in their announcement:

Butterfly management will discuss the collaboration in more detail at 12:00pm EDT today during an Emerging Growth Webinar with TD Cowen. To register and access, visit: butterflynetwork/events-and-presentations.

The collaboration is enabled through Butterfly Embedded(TM), Butterfly's Ultrasound-on-Chip(TM) licensing and co-development business initiative, formerly known as Octiv. Butterfly previously filed the terms of its agreement with Midjourney in a Form 8-K on November 17, 2025, which disclosed up to $74 million in expected payments to Butterfly over a five-year term. Stakeholders are encouraged to refer to that filing for information regarding the agreement.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is driving a digital revolution in ultrasound imaging and sensing with its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip(TM) semiconductor technology and software solutions. Butterfly first proved its technology in the point-of-care ultrasound market - commercializing the world's first single-probe, whole-body portable ultrasound device, which is now on its best-selling, third-generation: Butterfly iQ3(TM). The Company combines its advanced hardware with cloud software and AI, an enterprise workflow solution (Compass AI(TM)) and other offerings to drive adoption of affordable, accessible ultrasound. Butterfly also enables third-party development of imaging AI apps through Butterfly Garden(TM), its software development kit and AI marketplace.

In addition to its medical imaging products, Butterfly Embedded(TM) is the Company's Ultrasound-on-Chip(TM) licensing and co-development business designed to enable a new wave of ultrasound-enabled technologies across non-competitive healthcare markets and beyond. Through Butterfly Embedded(TM), partners can build and scale novel ultrasound applications powered by Butterfly's proprietary semiconductor chip and software platform.

Butterfly's innovations have been recognized by Prix Galien USA, Fierce 50, TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, among other achievements. To learn more, visit:

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