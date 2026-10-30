Icecure Medical Stock Surges As Company Reports 70% U.S. Install-Base Growth For FDA-Authorized Prosense Breast Cryoablation System

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including biotech stocks, covers IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM ) reporting 70% growth in its active U.S. commercial install base for the ProSense(R) cryoablation system following FDA marketing authorization, with shares surging more than 80% in pre-market trading and spiking more than 200% intraday.

The commercial update

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) reported 70% growth in its active U.S. commercial install base for the ProSense(R) system following FDA marketing authorization in October 2025, according to a June 17, 2026 press release. The company said the milestone spans hospitals and clinics, with systems installed across multiple countries. ICCM shares surged more than 80% in pre-market trading and spiked more than 200% intraday on the commercialization update.

The FDA-authorized indication is specific: ProSense(R) is authorized for local treatment of early-stage breast cancer in patients aged 70 or older with biologically low-risk tumors no larger than 1.5 cm, treated alongside adjuvant endocrine therapy. The FDA also requested a post-market surveillance study as part of the authorization. Investors should note that the authorization applies to this defined patient population - not all breast cancer patients.

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70% install-base growth post-authorization is a commercial-traction data point. It means more hospitals and clinics in the U.S. are actively running ProSense(R) procedures under the FDA authorization - a commercialization metric, not just a clinical milestone.

The narrow indication limits the addressable population. IceCure's FDA authorization targets a specific patient subset: women 70 or older, biologically low-risk (meaning tumor characteristics meet defined criteria), tumor size no larger than 1.5 cm, and receiving adjuvant endocrine therapy. The post-market surveillance study the FDA requested will generate ongoing real-world data for this population.

The update came ona broadly higher market.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

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