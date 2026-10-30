Tech Funds Pull In A Record $21.46 Billion As Micron's June 24 Report Looms As The AI Rally's Next Test

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including technology and AI stocks, reports on record technology-fund inflows and the next test of the AI-chip trade, Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU ).

Where the money went

U.S. equity funds took in US$38.37 billion in the week through June 17, their strongest week since November 13, 2024, as optimism around the interim U.S.-Iran deal eased inflation concerns, according to Reuters citing LSEG Lipper data. The standout was technology: tech-sector funds attracted a record US$21.46 billion. Small-cap funds drew US$6.52 billion, multi-cap US$5.02 billion, mid-cap US$1.42 billion, and metals-and-mining funds US$586 million.

AdvertisementWhy Micron is the next test

Reuters reported that investors are treating Micron's (Nasdaq: MU) June 24 earnings as a key test of whether the AI-driven semiconductor rally still has momentum. Reuters said Micron shares are up 298% this year, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hit a record high and was up 7% for the week, and Big Tech AI spending is expected to top US$700 billion in 2026, versus US$400 billion in 2025. This item is a Reuters analysis of investor positioning and scheduled catalysts rather than a new filing.

The record tech inflows captured last week's optimism, making Micron's June 24 report an early test of whether last week's AI-tech inflows were justified.

The inflows reflect last week's optimism, before this week's caution. Reuters said the US$38.37 billion arrived in the week through June 17 as easing inflation fears and relief over the Iran war lifted appetite, ahead of a pause in a round of U.S.-Iran talks that cooled sentiment on June 19.

Micron is the next scheduled test of the AI trade. Reuters said Micron reports June 24 with the stock up 298% this year and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index at a record, making the result a pulse check for memory, semis and cloud-capex names.

Reuters flagged that index funds may be forced to buy more AI and chip-infrastructure names as those names enter Nasdaq benchmarks, adding a passive-flow tailwind to the group.

Scheduled catalyst to watch

The money-flow story sits against amore cautious tape this week, and one of the AI names riding the trade,ZoomInfo, deepened its Amazon integration this morning.

Related coverage:Technology and AI Stocks Directory.

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