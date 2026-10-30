MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611).

The market has entered a peculiar waiting game this week - and everyone is waiting for July.

Last week's FOMC meeting was Kevin Warsh's first public outing as Fed Chair, and the message was clear: rate cuts are off the table for now. The dot plot now points to a median rate of 3.8% by year-end, implying at least one more hike can't be ruled out. Markets have stepped into a macro data vacuum - no clear direction, no immediate catalyst.

But July won't stay quiet. Three big catalysts are lined up in the next four weeks.

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First, the June nonfarm payrolls on July 2 - a direct test of labor market resilience. Second, the CPI print on July 14 - the question is whether inflation is truly tracking back to target. And then Q2 earnings season kicks off in mid-to-late July, starting with financials and building toward the AI mega-caps. Their forward guidance will set the risk tone globally.

Beyond macro, there are structural signals worth watching. BTC's negative premium on Coinbase has been widening - a sign that U.S. institutional buying remains tepid. Meanwhile, Strategy (STRC) briefly dipped below $84. No immediate blow-up risk, but the "what if they need to sell?" overhang is real, and it's keeping a lid on sentiment.

SpaceX is expected to join the Nasdaq 100 around July 6. Index rebalancing will force fund managers to make room for the mega-cap, creating short-term selling pressure on mid- and small-cap tech names - and by extension, crypto, which has become tightly correlated with tech momentum. Looking further ahead, as the Nasdaq becomes even more concentrated with SpaceX in the mix, crypto could become more reactive to single-stock headlines from the company.

On the technical side, BTC remains pinned under its daily 20- and 50-day moving averages, with short-term MAs bearishly stacked and diverging. The daily RSI sits near 40 - weak, but not yet oversold. Bollinger Bands are tilting slightly downward, with the middle band acting as strong resistance.

With bulls struggling for follow-through and bears holding the momentum, BTC will likely continue grinding below resistance, probing for real demand on the downside.

Key Levels:

Resistance: $64,650 / $66,900 / $69,800

Support: $63,500

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.